"I might have to pull it out and do something like that" - Sean O'Malley on Anthony Pettis' flying kick KO

Sean O'Malley has stated that he hopes to recreate Anthony Pettis' iconic 'showtime kick' at some point in his UFC career. Pettis pulled off the highlight move against Benson Henderson at WEC 53 in 2010.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley stated:

"The thing that is so crazy is that it's never really been done again... I might have to pull it out and do something like it... That was back in WEC days. That was so long ago. It's crazy... WEC. Blue cage. Against Benson [Henderson], another legend. A lot of people think it did [KO Henderson]. Ben didn't get f***ing knocked out. He scrambled back up. Lost the fight but is was supposedly a super close fight. Back in the day."

Sean O'Malley's UFC KOs so far

Sean O'Malley has not had a stoppage as impressive as the showtime kick on his record so far. However, he does still have a litany of flashy finishes that have endeared him to MMA fans across the world.

The most highlight worthy finish came against UFC veteran Eddie Wineland. O'Malley was able to line up Wineland and land a clean right hand, resulting in a walk off KO reminiscent of Mark Hunt.

Sean O'Malley has also picked up impressive stoppages over Thomas Almeida, whom he KO'd with a counter left hook, Jose Alberto Quinonez, who was toppled by a brutal head kick, and Raulian Paiva, who he finished at the UFC's last pay-per-view event of 2021.

Overtime Heroics MMA @OTHeroicsMMA O'Malley passes the biggest test of his career and finishes Paiva in the first!



O'Malley's other fights in the UFC have either finished referee stoppage, as was the case against Kris Moutinho, or have gone to decision. He has been defeated just once, after Marlon Vera utilized chopping calf kicks to compromise O'Malley's leg, before finishing him off with ground and pound.

