"Petr's a funny little Russian dude" - Sean O'Malley names Israel Adesanya and Petr Yan among his 'top 5 lethal strikers' in the UFC

Sean O'Malley considers himself, Israel Adesanya and Petr Yan as the most lethal strikers in the UFC right now. Although he admits he doesn't watch UFC events regularly, O'Malley thinks 'The Last Stylebender' and 'No Mercy' are among the top five strikers in the promotion right now.

Rounding off his top five lethal strikers list, O'Malley named his training partners Mario and Kyler. 'Suga' also said that he chose to include Yan in the list because he's "a funny little Russian dude". In an interview with The Shmo, O'Malley said:

"You got to go with Izzy, you have to go with Izzy right now. Petr just because I think he's funny. I think Petr's a funny little Russian dude, I really do. Me, Petr, Izzy, we're just talking strikers here, yeah? You know what I should watch the UFC more. Really, just I am coming to a blank right now. Kyler, my buddy Kyler, my buddy Mario. Gotta go with the buddies you know what I am saying, they are my main training partners."

Check out Sean O'Malley's conversation with The Schmo below:

Sean O'Malley foresees potential title fight against Petr Yan down the line

Petr Yan recently became the interim UFC bantamweight champion after beating Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267. He is likely to fight Aljamain Sterling in a title unification bout next year. Sean O'Malley, on the other hand, is set to take on Raulian Paiva in the upcoming UFC 269 pay-per-view.

While 'Suga' has his sights set on Adrian Yanez as his next opponent after fighting Paiva, he believes he'll be fighting Yan for the title down the line. Speaking to Helen Yee, O'Malley said:

"I got this fight, I got Adrian Yanez and I got one more fight in my contract. You know I think we'll just see how it plays out. I think me and Petr will fight one day in the UFC, massive pay-per-view, probably for the belt. I can't put an exact date on it but that fight's going to happen."

Check out the video below:

