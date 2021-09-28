"Sleep the Russian in one" - Sean O'Malley says he'd knock Petr Yan out if he were to face him at UFC 267

Sean O'Malley has spoken about the possibility of fighting Petr Yan at UFC 267. The 26-year-old claimed he would knock out the former champion in the first round.

Aljamain Sterling is officially out of his fight against 'No Mercy' at UFC 267. The pay-per-view is scheduled for October 30 in Abu Dhabi. 'Suga' has revealed that he's interested in stepping in as a replacement for the UFC bantamweight champion.

Discussing the possibility in the most recent episode of his TimboSugarShow podcast, O'Malley said:

"I'm just saying that I'm training for it, me [Sean O'Malley] vs. Petr Yan is happening. Could you guys imagine though, unranked champ? Going from f*****g rank number whatever to champ, cause I sleep the Russian in one. I don't think they're gonna give me that fight...the biggest fight would be me vs. Petr. Is Aljo f*****g fighting or what? Because Aljo supposedly pulled out and then he said he's good.

"So dude I don't know, do I stay ready for that fight? I did my sprints yesterday, my weight's good. So I'm technically in shape for about five minutes. It's a 25-minute fight dude, I plan on f*****g going in there and in 10 minutes, take him out and if not get taken out baby. Petr, you don't want to fight the poodle? I was running sprints last night, running sprints and shadow boxing. F*****g in my mind, I was fighting Petr on October 30. Four work weeks, so I was motivated and then I got high and ate pizza. I was like I'm gonna win and then after I was like nah you ain't f*****g fighting this guy."

Catch Sean O'Malley speaking about a potential bout against Petr Yan on his podcast below:

Petr Yan lost his title to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259. The former bantamweight champion was disqualified due to an illegal knee. Before his DQ, he had been comfortably on top.

Sterling has received backlash from many fans and fighters who believe 'Funk Master' pretended to be hurt to get the win and has been ducking the Russian fighter ever since.

Petr Yan responds to Sean O'Malley

This isn't the first time Sean O'Malley is seeking a fight against Yan. 'Suga' has called out the former champion several times now. 'No Mercy' has always hilariously responded to the unranked fighter.

Petr “No Mercy” Yan @PetrYanUFC Enter top 3 before even mentioning my name poodle. I got unfinished business with fakemaster now Enter top 3 before even mentioning my name poodle. I got unfinished business with fakemaster now

