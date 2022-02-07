Sean O'Malley thinks UFC will "do the biggest numbers" even if they lose top superstars - "The UFC just does it the best"

Sean O'Malley believes the UFC will hold its place atop the MMA world even if several superstars part ways with the promotion.

Some of the biggest draws in the company, including Francis Ngannou, Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor, are nearing the end of their current UFC contracts. With conversations about fighter pay becoming more mainstream than ever before, several big names could leave for greener pastures.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, O'Malley stated that the UFC won't skip a beat even if it loses Ngannou, Diaz and McGregor. The bantamweight contender said:

"The UFC could lose all those motherf*****s and still be the best. They'll still have the biggest names, still do the biggest numbers, it's crazy... I think the UFC does it the best."

Daniel Cormier believes Sean O'Malley has the potential to win a UFC title

While he's garnered attention for his larger-than-life personality and his ventures outside the cage, Sean O'Malley is also one of the most exciting prospects in the UFC.

O'Malley boasts an impressive 15-1 record and is just entering his prime at 27 years of age. He vaulted himself into the bantamweight rankings after an impressive win over Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 and is slated for a step-up in competition in 2022.

During a recent episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC show, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on O'Malley. 'DC' said:

“That’s a tough one, because it’s such a tough weight class. I think that Sean O’Malley has a good skill set to be a champion. I think [O’Malley] is big, I think he has unbelievable striking and I know that he has great jiu-jitsu. The question for me is, how does he do as he gets into the elite of the elite, because we just haven’t really seen that. Do I think he has the potential to be champ? Absolutely, but so many things have to go right to win a championship. I think that’s what people misunderstand.”

Despite his loss to Marlon Vera in August 2020, Sean O'Malley is one of the biggest names in his weight class. The 135 lbs division is one of the most ruthless in the UFC and there are several tough opponents standing between 'Sugar' and a crack at the title.

