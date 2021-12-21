Sean O'Malley shares audience footage of his knockout of Raulian Paiva

Sean O'Malley gave his followers a different view of his knockout victory over Raulian Paiva at UFC 269, showing the crowd's reaction to his sensational finishing sequence.

Check out Sean O'Malley's KO of Raulian Paiva at UFC 269:

O'Malley looked impressive in his fight against Paiva two weeks ago. 'Suga' utilized his impeccable striking effectively, keeping Paiva at bay with his jabs and one-two combinations.

Towards the end of the first round, O'Malley rallied with a combination that wobbled his Brazilian opponent. He then capitalized on the opening by teeing off on Paiva, who was sent crashing to the ground.

The victory earned O'Malley his third consecutive KO/TKO victory in the octagon and his fifth overall in the UFC. The 27-year-old improved his professional record to 15-1, winning all three of his fights in 2021.

After the fight, O'Malley revealed that he came close to pulling out of the fight due to a rib injury. He told Joe Rogan during the post-fight interview that he was "99% sure" he was going to withdraw from the fight against Paiva.

Watch Sean O'Malley's post-fight interview with Joe Rogan below:

Sean O'Malley enters the top 15 of the UFC bantamweight rankings

After spending four years fighting in the UFC, Sean O'Malley can finally call himself a bantamweight contender. O'Malley's spectacular KO win over Raulian Paiva propelled him to No.13 in the UFC bantamweight rankings.

O’Malley, who previously dubbed himself 'The Unranked Champ,' gave his reaction to finally cracking the top 15. In an episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O'Malley said:

"Now, I just want to f*cking get healthy and then just get back to training. Because dude, we are going to be fighting the best of the best very soon. And it is that once you start fighting the best of the best, you do not go backwards… I have zero craving to go to parties at the moment."

Watch Sean O'Malley react to breaking into the rankings in the video below:

