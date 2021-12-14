Sean O'Malley enters bantamweight rankings at No.13, Cody Garbrandt falls out

Sean O'Malley has finally managed to break into the top 15 of the bantamweight division after his recent knockout win at UFC 269.

Per OT Heroics' Lewis Simpson, 'Sugar' is now ranked No.13 in the 135-pound weight class following his victory over Raulian Paiva. Meanwhile, former champion Cody Garbrandt has fallen out of the rankings. The report went as follows:

"Sean O'Malley now has a ranking next to his name in the bantamweight division at #13. Cody Garbrandt is no longer ranked."

Lewis Simpson @LewisSimpsonMMA Sean O’Malley now has a ranking next to his name in the bantamweight division at #13.



Cody Garbrandt is no longer ranked. Sean O’Malley now has a ranking next to his name in the bantamweight division at #13. Cody Garbrandt is no longer ranked.

Sean O'Malley faced Raulian Paiva in the main card opener at UFC 269 this past weekend. The surging bantamweight contender took care of business, putting his opponent away with a barrage of devastating striking combinations towards the end of the first round.

With the win, Sean O'Malley improved his record to 15-1 and extended his winning streak to three. O'Malley has previously suggested he's content fighting unranked names, perhaps the reason it's taken until now to see him join the top 15.

O'Malley said he'd get paid the same amount to fight ranked contenders as he does to face non-ranked ones who are comparatively easier opponents. That's why he suggested he was unwilling to face a higher level of competition unless the UFC offered him an improved contract.

Following his prolific performance at UFC 269, it seems like UFC president Dana White has finally relented and is willing to offer him a pay rise. During the UFC 269 post-fight press conference, White said:

“When you talk to him, two things: He wants to get paid, and he wants to fight higher-level competition. Looks like we’re going to have to pay him, get him some fights.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Catch Dana White's post-fight comments in the video below:

Sean O'Malley and Cody Garbrandt are on opposite ends of the spectrum following UFC 269

While Sean O'Malley continues to rise towards the pinnacle of the bantamweight division, Cody Garbrandt is on a losing streak inside the octagon and even a change in weight class didn't bear fruit for the former champ. 'No Love' made his flyweight debut at UFC 269 against Kai Kara-France.

Despite heading into the fight as the favorite, Garbrandt succumbed to a devastating first-round knockout loss against 'No Blink'. The defeat represented his fifth loss in the last six fights, all of which came by way of TKO.

With the amount of punishment he's taken inside the cage lately, there's concern over Garbrandt's chin having weakened considerably and with that, his ability to take a hit.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see whether 'No Love' continues to fight as a flyweight or returns to 135 pounds for his next scrap.

Edited by Harvey Leonard