Sinead Kavanagh recalls Conor McGregor's victory over Jose Aldo as she gears up to fight Cris Cyborg for the Bellator featherweight belt

Sinead Kavanagh is drawing inspiration from Conor McGregor's historic win over Jose Aldo. She is set to face Cris Cyborg for the Bellator women's featherweight title. Kavanagh took to social media to share an image of McGregor and Aldo from their famous duel at UFC 194.

Interestingly, both Kavanagh and McGregor have been pitted against Brazilian opponents in their respective featherweight title bouts. While McGregor laid his hands on UFC gold for the first time by knocking out Aldo back in 2015, Kavanagh's fate is yet to be revealed. Like Aldo, Cyborg is also one of the greatest champions to have emerged from Brazil.

Bellator president Scott Coker recently announced that Sinead Kavanagh and Cris Cyborg will fight for the featherweight title at Bellator 271 in November. This will be Cyborg's third title defense since switching to Bellator from the UFC. Kavanagh is heading into the fight following back-to-back wins over Katharina Lehner at Bellator Euro Series 9 and Olga Rubin at Bellator 234.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Scott Coker tells @arielhelwani on #themmahour that Cris Cyborg will fight Nov. 12 against Sinead Kavanagh in Hollywood, Florida. Cyborg will be defending her Bellator women’s featherweight title in that bout. Scott Coker tells @arielhelwani on #themmahour that Cris Cyborg will fight Nov. 12 against Sinead Kavanagh in Hollywood, Florida. Cyborg will be defending her Bellator women’s featherweight title in that bout.

Sinead Kavanagh wants to do an 'Amanda Nunes job' on Cris Cyborg

Kavanagh recently claimed that if given a chance, she'd do to Cyborg what two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes did to her when they fought.

“I want that title. I want to prove myself — that I’m up there with the best. And that I can do it. If anyone in that division can beat Cyborg, it’s me. She doesn’t like a boxer and she doesn’t like getting hit. And I can bang and my boxing is on point. I reckon I can beat her, do an Amanda Nunes job on her, for sure. I’d keep my jab going, just heavy shots, try to take her head clean off. She’s gonna turn into a wrestler if she fights me. She’ll try to take me down. She won’t stand up with me when she gets a dig in the head. That’s what I can see. I can see her trying to bully me, what she does, and just walking on to a good right hand, and goodnight."

Her wish has been granted by Coker and now we will soon find out whether she can dethrone the Brazilian legend.

