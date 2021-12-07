"He's great at breaking chins" - Stephen Thompson predicts the winner of the Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira title fight at UFC 269

During the latest edition of his What's Up Everybody?! podcast, UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson revealed he is backing Dustin Poirier to beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 this weekend.

'Wonderboy' believes 'The Diamond' certainly deserves a shot at the title and admitted he's looking forward to Saturday's main event.

Stephen Thompson then went on to praise Dustin Poirier for his incredible striking and claimed that Charles Oliveira will have to get 'The Diamond' down if he wants to keep hold of his title.

"I'm going for [Dustin] Poirier. Poirier all the way, USA. Man, the guy has fought everybody. [He's] deserving of that shot, I'm looking forward to it. I think he is just a solid striker, you're gonna have to get Poirier down."

Thompson went on to compare Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. At UFC 262, reigning champion Charles Oliveira defeated Chandler to win the vacant title after Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from MMA following UFC 254.

According to 'Wonderboy', Poirier is a lot longer and bigger than Chandler. The UFC welterweight also thinks that the No.1-ranked lightweight contender is "great at breaking chins."

"He's a lot longer, I think he's bigger than Chandler. He's a cleaner fighter, he's great at breaking chins, his main thing."

Catch Stephen Thompson's podcast below:

Dustin Poirier will fight for the title after back-to-back victories over Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier started off 2021 with a huge win over Conor McGregor in their rematch. In his last octagon outing, 'The Diamond' was once again victorious over the Irishman, beating him in the main event of UFC 264.

In the lead-up to UFC 269, Dustin Poirier has been highly active in the UFC, with this weekend's fight against Charles Oliveira set to be his third bout of the year.

The showdown between the champion and the challenger certainly promises to be an incredible fight between two of the best lightweights in the world.

The last time Poirier fought for the belt was in 2020 when he faced Khabib Nurmagomedov. Unfortunately, he failed to beat 'The Eagle', falling via submission.

Also Read Article Continues below

The following year, the former interim UFC lightweight champion bounced back into the win column with a victory over Dan Hooker in a five-round barnburner.

Edited by Harvey Leonard