Watch: Georges St-Pierre and Stephen Thompson hilariously parody the Will Smith slap

If you have yet to heard about the actors/comedians Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation at the 94th Academy Awards, you are in for quite the entertaining story. Smith was sitting in the front row with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, as Rock began his segment.

Rock's objective is to entertain the crowd and make them laugh at their own expense. Things went smoothly until Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife. Due to Jada having alopecia, her chose to shave her head.

Rock went on to say, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see it." The joke referenced Demi Moore, who starred in GI Jane 1 and had alopecia. After realizing his wife was displeased, Smith walked up on stage and infamously slapped Rock.

Watch the unbelievable moment of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock below:

Reda @RedaMor_ Thousand words right now when Will Smith slaps Chris Rock Thousand words right now when Will Smith slaps Chris Rock https://t.co/O31850Qx74

When something like Smith's slap happens, social media tends to have endless memes, jokes, and parodies. UFC legends Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Georges St. Pierre decided to join the fun and make their parody.

Watch the hilarious parody with 'GSP' and 'Wonderboy' below:

Will Smith parodies were not the only reason for Georges St-Pierre and Stephen Thompson hanging out.

Making funny videos was not the only reason for Thompson and 'GSP' to be in the same room. Both UFC legends are a part of the rapidly growing full-contact Karate promotion 'Karate Combat.' Their parody video was during a recent media day with 'GSP,' 'Wonderboy,' Bas Rutten, and President Adam Kovacs doing interviews with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

Each Karate Combat season features senseis that help the contestants improve as people and fighters. Season 4 will be 'GSP's' second and Thompson's first time as a sensei. Other well-known MMA fighters involved are Bas Rutten, as league ambassador, and Lyoto Machida, a former sensei, and potential future competitor.

Karate Combat is trying to change the combat sports world. Their combination of violence and virtual effects has created a futuristic experience for their viewers. With the star power help from those listed above, Karate Combat could be the next big thing in the combat sports world.

Edited by wkhuff20