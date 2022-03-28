"This guy has no credible wins" - Colby Covington on potentially fighting Khamzat Chimaev

Colby Covington is no stranger to taking shots at fellow UFC welterweight contenders. 'Chaos' recently dismissed the idea of potentially fighting Khamzat Chimaev, belittling the Russian-born Swede's accomplishments so far.

While speaking on the Full Send Podcast, Covington mocked Chimaev's first name and claimed that the rising welterweight sensation doesn't have any credible wins on his record. The former interim champion stated:

"I'm sorry c**shot, your mom named you that, that's a terrible name to have but when he actually gets some credible wins, then we can talk. But dude, this guy has no credible wins, he has three fights in the UFC, contender fights, no top 10 wins, why are we even talking about this guy? Look at all my fights, title fight after title fight."

Watch Covington's interview on the Full Send Podcast below:

Covington is coming off a dominant display against Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272. He is currently ranked No.1 in the welterweight division, but is unlikely to fight for the title next, having lost to the champion twice already.

Meanwhile, No.11-ranked Chimaev will be looking to break into the top five at 170 pounds when he takes on No.2-ranked Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Colby Covington took shots at Dustin Poirier during his appearance on the Full Send Podcast

During the same episode of the Full Send Podcast, Colby Covington took a dig at Dustin Poirier for not accepting a fight against him. In his post-fight interview at UFC 272, Covington made some personal remarks regarding 'The Diamond' and his family. 'Chaos' addressed the Poirier situation, saying::

“I attacked his [Poirier’s] family, I attacked his friends, his team. So, he’s not gonna at least try. Like, Jorge [Masvidal], he knew he couldn’t beat me. But at least he tried. He knew he couldn’t beat me. He knew I’m the king of Miami, but he tried."

Back when he used to train at American Top Team, Colby Covington trained alongside Dustin Poirier, much like he did with Jorge Masvidal. A fight between 'Chaos' and 'The Diamond' would be yet another massive grudge match. However, Poirier has repeatedly dismissed Covington's jibes.

