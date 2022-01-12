"Why would you just turn on me just for a Facebook like?" - When Jorge Masvidal described the inception of his bad blood with Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington look set to square off in the main event of UFC 272 inside Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena in March.

Masvidal and Covington used to train together at the American Top Team gym and were also roommates for a brief period. However, their relationship collapsed after an ugly feud began when 'Chaos' moved to the MMA Masters facility.

The 33-year-old former interim welterweight titleholder has often told the press that 'Gamebred' was jealous of him, resulting in bad blood between them. However, the 'BMF' champion spoke about a certain "Facebook like" that sparked the beef ahead of UFC 244 in November 2019.

"Why after I let you sleep on my couch, you ate off my food, I helped you get on MMA Junkie, I helped you get on Ariel Helwani and all these things, why would you just turn on me just for a Facebook like? Just for something [like that], are you that much of a b***h? The mistake is on me because I am the f***er that let him. He also brought Jon Jones and Jones back then was sending little messages to Abraham [Kawa] and stuff like, 'Tell Jorge you don't trust that dude, he's another guy' and I was like, 'There are three sides to every story - yours, theirs and the truth.' It was in the early stages."

Masvidal holds a 35-15 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career so far, while Covington is 16-3. Both are coming off losses to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman last year.

Jorge Masvidal has never lost three fights in a row, while Colby Covington hasn't suffered two straight defeats

Jorge Masvidal has lost back-to-back title bouts to Usman. He fell short of the title at UFC 251 in July 2020 and at UFC 261 in April 2021. He has never lost three consecutive bouts inside the octagon.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington, who has never lost two in a row, suffered defeat at the hands of 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in a rematch at UFC 268 in November. His last win came against Tyron Woodley at UFC Fight Night 178 almost 16 months ago.

One of the two welterweight superstars will lose their respective stat when they collide later this year.

