"I know I'd splatter Jake Paul all over that ring" - Tommy Fury on how a fight against 'The Problem Child' would play out

Tommy Fury has discussed how a potential bout between himself and Jake Paul would play out.

'TNT' is currently in Las Vegas to support his older half-brother Tyson Fury. 'The Gypsy King' will defend his WBC and The Ring titles against Deontay Wilder on October 9. The bout between the two heavyweights will mark the end of their trilogy saga.

Looking ahead to his own blossoming career, Tommy Fury recently appeared on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. On the show, the Englishman talked about how a potential meeting in the squared circle with social media rival Jake Paul would play out. 'TNT' said:

"I wanna get this fight on because it's been brewing for a long time and I'm not one for talking. I'm in the ring and I'm doing it. But I know I'd splatter Jake Paul all over that ring because what is he? He's a YouTuber and he's gone to boxing. He ain't got no talent, what has he got? We've seen that in the Tyron Woodley fight. He was doing eight rounds, Woodley never threw a punch and he got gassed out and he was looking at the clock every round. So what's he gonna do with me? Who's gonna be pressing him every second of every single minute of that fight. He's gonna crumble and that will be the end of him."

The 23-year-old further revealed that he was disappointed in Paul's performance against Tyron Woodley. Tommy Fury revealed that he found the bout between the former UFC champ and Paul "fishy" because 'The Chosen One' didn't follow up with punches after rocking the YouTuber.

Tommy Fury was rooting for Jake Paul to win against Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury said he was rooting for Jake Paul to win his bout against Tyron Woodley. That was because it helps pull off a potential bout between himself and 'The Problem Child'. The British boxer is confident in his abilities and believes Paul would stand no chance of winning against him.

'TNT' also said that people are bored of watching Jake Paul fight old UFC fighters. He reiterated that he isn't a replaceable opponent like the YouTuber claims him to be.

