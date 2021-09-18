Watch: Jake Paul hilariously trolls Tommy Fury after the boxer was spotted shirtless at a nightclub

Jake Paul recently uploaded a video on TikTok. In it, he reacted to a video featuring a shirtless Tommy Fury at a nightclub. 'The Problem Child' also trolled the Englishman on his Instagram story..

" Closest friends, coaches and teammates, if I'm ever at a club...shirtless...at a table by myself, going like this. Someone pull me out of that f*****g club immediately," Jake Paul said.

Check out Jake Paul's reaction below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul reacts after a video emerges of Tommy Fury shirtless at a club…



[📽️ @JakePaul] Jake Paul reacts after a video emerges of Tommy Fury shirtless at a club…



[📽️ @JakePaul] https://t.co/zBKBEAKYMH

Paul also mentioned Fury's girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague. In an Instagram story, he encouraged her to stop him from doing such antics.

This isn't the first time 'The Problem Child' has mentioned the former Love Island contestant during his ongoing feud with Tommy Fury. A few months back, Paul shared a DM that he alleged came from Molly-Mae. She clapped back at him with the following tweet:

Molly-Mae @mollymaehague Times must be hard when you’re having to fake a DM....🥴🥴 photoshop is scary. Times must be hard when you’re having to fake a DM....🥴🥴 photoshop is scary.

"Times must be hard when you're having to fake a DM....photoshop is scary."

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have continued their back-and-forth following their individual wins at the Showtime event last month. 'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' confronted each other backstage. Security personnel quickly jumped in and broke it up.

UFC stars call out Jake Paul for a potential boxing bout

Jake Paul is in high demand, with a host of UFC stars looking for an opportunity to fight 'The Problem Child'. The 24-year-old has been called out by Michael Bisping, Paddy Pimblett, Henry Cejudo and Jorge Masvidal for a potential boxing bout.

Jake Paul has been open about his wish to fight Masvidal. 'Gamebred' revealed his desire to fight either of the Paul brothers during his live commentary for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight.

Dana White recently went on a rant after a recent episode of DWCS. He suggested that Paul was scared to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva in a boxing bout.

Jake Paul was quick to make a counter-offer to White, one which would make the Masvidal fight happen. He also proposed that UFC star Amanda Nunes fights boxing champion Amanda Serrano.

