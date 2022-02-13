"It undermines free speech in America" - Tulsi Gabbard continues her support for Joe Rogan

Tulsi Gabbard has once again expressed her support for Joe Rogan amid the UFC commentator's recent string of controversies.

The former Democratic presidential candidate, who said she considers Rogan "a good friend," was asked for her opinion regarding the podcaster's issues. Gabbard told MMA Junkie:

"I got to know Joe, I consider him a good friend. He's like the nicest, most generous guy and I think he's done the right thing in addressing these issues that have come up very directly, very honestly, and been very ready to admit how he can be better and apologizing. I think it’s what we would hope to get from anyone really, and I think how not only a lot of the kind of corporate response has been, but also frankly the White House inserting itself into trying to cancel Joe Rogan points to the bigger issue, which is really the attempts by the power elite trying to silence and cancel people who dare to question the establishment narrative, who dare to maybe hold a different view."

Gabbard, who has appeared twice on the now-controversial Joe Rogan Experience podcast, added that she completely empathizes with Rogan's situation. She added:

"That response: trying to cancel people, silence them, and smear their character is the age-old tactic. I've been on the receiving end of it so I know exactly how that feels. And it is so dangerous because it undermines free speech in America."

Israel Adesanya goes to bat for Joe Rogan

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is among those who have thrown their support behind Rogan. During the UFC 271 press conference, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"Look, there's a lot of cons in this game. There's a lot of snakes in this game. I've been in this fight game since 2008. And Joe [Rogan] is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf***ers I've had the pleasure of working with, understand that. And you know what, f*** the noise, man. You know what they're trying to do. You can't control the man and he's got the biggest platform in the world right now. So that's my n***a Joe Rogan. F*** the noise!"

Rogan is currently under fire after recent guests on his show allegedly shared COVID-19 misinformation. However, things got worse for the UFC commentator when a clip of him saying the 'n-word' went viral on social media.

