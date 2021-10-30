"No clause that would prohibit knockouts" - Tyron Woodley's manager clears the air on rumored 'no knockout clause' in Jake Paul fight 

Tyron Woodley's manager, Malki Kawa, has seemingly come to Jake Paul's defense. He recently took to social media to reveal that Claressa Shields' claims about the alleged 'no knockout clause' in the fight between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul were completely unfounded.

"I’m not sure why [Claressa Shields] would even mention some stupidity that Dillon Dani’s would say. I represent [Tyron Woodley] and personally negotiated that deal to fight [Jake Paul] and there is absolutely no clause that would prohibit knockouts," wrote Kawa on Twitter.

The development comes after Claressa Shields claimed the fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley barely qualified as a real contest.

She took to Twitter to respond to Jake Paul after she found herself on the receiving end of a significant amount of flak from 'The Problem Child'. The YouTuber-turned-boxer chided her for her performance against Abigail Montes and hailed Amanda Serrano as the greatest female boxer.

Claressa Shields most recently suffered an upset loss at the hands of Abigail Montes. In what marked only her second MMA outing, Shields fell to a split decision loss against Montes.

What does Jake Paul's future in the ring look like?

Over the course of his pugilistic career, Jake Paul has managed to accrue an unbeaten record, much to the dismay of boxing purists. Although every contest that Paul participated in was dubbed his last fight in the sport, he has always found a way to shock fans.

However, Paul is currently hurtling towards what is arguably the biggest challenge of his career. Having agreed to a fight against Tommy Fury, Jake Paul will finally butt heads with an age-appropriate, weight-appropriate boxer.

The fight against Fury might prove to be the ultimate litmus test for 'The Problem Child'. Should Paul emerge triumphant, fans and purists would have no choice but to recognize Paul as a legitimate member of the pugilistic community.

The two are scheduled to go toe-to-toe inside the squared circle on December 18 in Tampa, Florida.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh