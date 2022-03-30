×
"I will win and I will dominate" - Aljamain Sterling hits out at naysayers ahead of title fight against Petr Yan at UFC 273

Bantamweight rivals Petr Yan (left) and Aljamain Sterling (right) at the UFC 259 weigh-in and face-off
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Mar 30, 2022 08:56 PM IST
News

Aljamain Sterling has responded to his critics who are counting him out ahead of his highly anticipated rematch against Petr Yan.

'Funkmaster' was involved in a back-and-forth on social media with Yan when a Twitter user commented on Sterling's post, suggesting that the Russian would win the rematch.

In response, Sterling stated that he was not afraid of the upcoming bout and would emerge victorious come fight night:

"It’s fascinating how terrified humans are to try to excel in life. Your fears are NOT mine. Your thoughts and s*** opinions, also are NOT mine. I will win and I will dominate. Half you thumb pushers will never relate to confidence in the work you put in. Enjoy the show."

Check out Sterling's Twitter response to a fan below:

It’s fascinating how terrified humans are to try to excel in life. Your fears are NOT mine. Your thoughts and shit opinions, also are NOT mine.I will win and I will dominate. Half you thumb pushers will never relate to confidence in the work you put in. Enjoy the show 🎭 twitter.com/marco_carr/sta…

'No Mercy' and Sterling first competed for the bantamweight title at UFC 259. Yan was getting the better of 'Funkmaster' in the exchanges. In the fourth round, the Russian landed an illegal knee on a downed Sterling that got him disqualified. Sterling was crowned the new 135lb king that night.

Yan then defeated Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 to win the interim title.

Now, 'Funkmaster' and Yan are scheduled to meet again at UFC 273 for a bantamweight title unification bout.

Cory Sandhagen believes Petr Yan is a more well-rounded fighter than Aljamain Sterling

Cory Sandhagen was recently asked his thoughts on the upcoming second encounter between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, 'The Sandman' said that Yan was the more skilled fighter but that did not mean that 'Funkmaster' would not have a chance in the fight:

"I think Yan is likely the more well-rounded guy... if Yan goes in thinking that he's just gonna crush him because of the way the last fight went, I think that would be a huge mistake on Yan's part... I think that [Petr Yan's] gonna go in and do really well again and not let the last fight impact him. And I think Yan is just kind of a better all-around competitor also than Sterling is. But that being said, Sterling's a very good fighter. He's a very good competitor and he's a good grappler so there's always that."

Catch Cory Sandhagen's interview with MMA Junkie below:

Cory Sandhagen has fought both Sterling and Yan. He lost to 'Funkmaster' via submission in the first round, while 'No Mercy' defeated him via unanimous decision.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
