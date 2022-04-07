UFC Fight Tonight: April 9, 2022 - Know the main fighters competing at UFC 273

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie will be underway this weekend on April 9, 2022. The event will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, United States. Stacked with a series of exciting matchups, the pay-per-view will be headlined by a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung.

In the co-main event spot, Petr Yan will take on Aljamain Sterling in a much-awaited bantamweight title rematch after dropping the belt to 'Funk Master' via disqualification in March 2021.

In another exciting matchup, rising UFC prospect Khamzat Chimaev will take on his biggest challenge till date when he goes up against No.2-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns.

The UFC 273 main card is scheduled to kick off on April 9 at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie main card fighters

Check out the entire main card for Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie below.

UFC 273 main card:

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs. Chan Sung Jung (UFC featherweight championship)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs. Petr Yan (IC) (UFC bantamweight championship)

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

Check out the top finishes from UFC 273 fighters below:

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) will look for a third successful title defense after beating Brian Ortega via unanimous decision in his most recent outing. 'The Great' is unbeaten in his last 20 fights, with his last four wins coming via decision.

Chan Sung Jung

Chan Sung Jung (17-6) bounced back from his loss against Brian Ortega by outpointing Dan Ige in his most recent UFC appearance. 'The Korean Zombie' was offered the title shot after Max Holloway was forced out of the bout due to an injury. Jung is currently 4-3 across his last seven bouts.

Aljamain Sterling

UFC 273 will represent Aljamain Sterling's first trip to the octagon since capturing the bantamweight title with a disqualification win over Petr Yan in March 2021. Sterling, who is 20-3 in MMA, finally has the opportunity to legitimize his status as a true champion and stretch his winning streak to seven.

Petr Yan

Petr Yan (16-2) will head into the pay-per-view as the interim titleholder with the intention of reclaiming the bantamweight gold, which he believes he never lost. The 29-year-old won the interim belt by beating Cory Sanghagen after Sterling withdrew from their title rematch last October. Prior to his disqualification loss to Sterling, 'No Mercy' was unbeaten in his previous 10 fights.

Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns (20-4) is the No.2-ranked welterweight contender and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson. Prior to that win, 'Durinho' unsuccessfully challenged Kamaru Usman for the title in February 2021. It was Burns’ only defeat since moving up to welterweight. The Sanford MMA product now has the opportunity to secure another shot at the gold when he takes on a red-hot Khamzat Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev

Rising star Khamzat Chimaev (10-0) will make his fifth UFC appearance when he faces Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. Burns will represent the toughest challenge of his MMA career. 'Borz' has blitzed through all of his opponents thus far, finishing all of them.

