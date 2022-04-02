UFC referee Mike Beltran shares heartwarming story of being a single father to his son

UFC referee Mike Beltran recently took to social media to share a heart-warming story of being a single father to his son Michael.
Beltran shared throwback pictures with his son in his recent Twitter posts and wrote on an emotional note about his journey as a single parent with full custody. Beltran has two children from his ex-wife. He also has a daughter named Alejandra.
Here's what he wrote in a recent post:
"TBT, how times fly’s. Going paint balling with my son Mikey when he was a munchkin and being a single father with full custody trying to raise him right and lead by example. He was always with me and this pic here makes me smile. Parenthood!"
Mike Beltran made a promise to his son that they would own a house one day. The referee kept his word and bought a home called CASA BELTRAN, which gave him a sense of joy and accomplishment.
Here's what he shared in another tweet:
"FBF, approx 8 years ago I promised my son, Mikey I’d get us into a home that would be ours. I was a single Dad with full custody raising a young man on my own. I followed through and purchased “CASA BELTRÁN”. This pic brings a sense of joy and accomplishment. We love CASA BELTRÁN."
Mike Beltran is a popular figure among UFC fans
UFC fans have been familiar with Mike Beltran for a while now. He has been a perennial presence inside the UFC octagon as a referee. Beltran is mainly famous for his distinctive mustache, which is almost two feet long.
The 46-year-old has refereed some of the biggest UFC fights in recent times. He was in charge of Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2 at UFC 232. He makes an average of $500 for each contest and his current net worth is estimated at $5 million (according to wiki.ng).
Watch Beltran talk about his mustache in an ESPN MMA interview with Ariel Helwani:
Beltran used to be a boxer before embarking on a career as an MMA referee. He shares a close bond and respect with the fighters inside the octagon while officiating their contests.