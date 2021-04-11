Was Mike Beltran a fighter before he became a UFC referee?

One of MMA's most well-known referees, Mike Beltran, never competed as a professional fighter before making a career in reffing.

Mike Beltran, 47, known for his iconic facial hair, has had a decorated career officiating MMA bouts that span over two decades. Beltran first caught the MMA bug back in 2002 when he started his training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at the New Breed Academy in Santa Fe Springs.

Beltran was of the notion that he would use his boxing skillset that he acquired in the Marine Corps to sail through MMA fights. However, in an interview with Downey Patriot, Beltran admitted getting manhandled on the mat by fighters with much smaller frames.

“Let’s just say I got my butt kicked by everybody,” laughed Beltran. “Back then, I was about 250 pounds, 245 pounds. I was a big kid. I was, you know, a big muscular kid. Smaller guys that were a hell of a lot smaller than me - about 135, 145, 160 – [beat me]. I got really destroyed by a wrestler,” said Beltran. “Eventually I got humbled into training with a 12-year-old kid. He was a crazy little grappler and wrestler, and the only thing that kept him down was my size and strength. After that I was completely humbled.”

Mike Beltran took the challenge head on and continued his MMA training. The 47-year-old is now a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and uses his expertise to ref some of the biggest bouts in MMA today.

Mike Beltran is in charge for two major fights on tonight's fight card

Mike Beltran officiated the heavyweight bout between Jarjis Danho and Yorgan de Castro at UFC Vegas 23. Beltran displayed his reffing proficiency as he promptly rushed to save De Castro in the first round after Danho landed a counter-right overhand that floored the Cape Verde native. His alertness saved De Castro from the subsequent hammerfists by Danho.

Waiting for the day Mike Beltran has to use half of his mustache as a lasso to get a fighter off of a knocked out opponent pic.twitter.com/AhfeZwhbL1 — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) April 10, 2021

Mike Beltran is also officiating the welterweight bout between Mike Perry and Daniel Rodriguez. The fight will be featured on the main card for UFC Vegas 23 which will be broadcasted on ABC network.