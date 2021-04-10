UFC on ABC start time: What time does the Marvin Vettori vs Kevin Holland card start?

We're just a few hours away from another action-packed UFC Fight Night event set to take place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC on ABC: Vettori vs. Holland features a heavily stacked fight card headlined by a crucial middleweight encounter between Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland.

Both Vettori and Holland are surging contenders in the middleweight division and a win tonight could land them in the title picture in the 185lbs division. However, Holland was not supposed to be a part of this fight initially. Vettori was set to take on Englishman Darren Till in the main event of UFC on ABC, on April 10.

However, Till broke his collarbone in training ahead of the fight and was ruled out of the contest. Kevin Holland, who recently lost to Derek Brunson, jumped on the opportunity to feature in another main event contest and took the fight on short notice.

A big win against a promising up-and-comer like Vettori on short notice could result in a change of fortune for Holland. He could be directly thrust into the title picture.

The co-main event of UFC on ABC features a featherweight clash between Nigerian-American fighter Sodiq Yusuff and Englishman Arnold Allen.

The heavily stacked main card also features a middleweight clash between Sam Alvey and Julian Marquez; an intriguing women's strawweight encounter between Nina Ansaroff (now Nina Nunes) and Mackenzie Dern; and a welterweight clash between Mike Perry and Daniel Rodriguez to kick things off in violent fashion.

FIGHT WEEK 🗣



💢 The Octagon returns on Saturday for #UFCVegas23 - LIVE on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/bLeuoaYmmN — UFC (@ufc) April 5, 2021

Given below are the timings for the preliminary and main cards for UFC on ABC: Vettori vs Holland -

UFC on ABC: Vettori vs Holland - Timings

Here are the timings and viewing details for the preliminary and main cards of UFC on ABC: Vettori vs Holland in the United States, the United Kingdom and India respectively.

Advertisement

VETTORI vs HOLLAND! #UFCVegas23 is LIVE and FREE TOMORROW on @abcnetwork at 3pm ET pic.twitter.com/xnpLqNm9td — danawhite (@danawhite) April 9, 2021

United States

The prelims start at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT while the main card is set to kick off at 3 PM ET/ 12 PM PT on April 10, 2021, in the United States. Viewers from the United States can watch the prelims live on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, while they can catch live action from the main card on the ABC network.

United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, the prelims start from 5 PM BST while the main card is set to commence at 8 PM BST on April 10, 2021. The event will be aired live on BT Sport 3 and the BT Sport app and website.

India

Indian viewers can catch the prelims on UFC Fight Pass from 9:30 PM IST on April 10, 2021. The main card will be aired live in India at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, April 11. Viewers can catch all the action from UFC on ABC: Vettori vs Holland on Sony TEN 2 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), and the Sony LIV app.