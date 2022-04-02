Watch: Francis Ngannou gives inspiring reaction to boxing videos of internet sensations 'Grandy Twins' 

Francis Ngannou recently offered his candid take on a pair of identical twins, who took the internet by storm after they started boxing at a very early age. Steven and Daniel Grandy are 13-year-old boxers based out of Philadelphia and are popularly regarded as the future of boxing.

In a recent video that was uploaded to his YouTube channel, the UFC heavyweight kingpin hailed the Grandys for their commitment to their craft and the way they honed their skills.

He admitted the two were in a great position as they coached each other and would only grow in such a situation. He went on to claim that their pad work on either side of the pads was exceptional, even better than some adults.

"It's a lifestyle for them. They know nothing else other than that. Yeah, the same dedication is a lifestyle for them. Sometimes the good thing about that is like for them it's just like you're going out hang out with friends, you know. It's not as training anymore. It's just like a lifestyle, something that you have to do, something that will be missed if you don't do it for a couple days. They make this job easy."

Francis Ngannou believes Tyson Fury would get 'killed' in a heavyweight MMA bout

In a recent video that he posted on his YouTube channel, Francis Ngannou offered his take on heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury's prospects in a heavyweight MMA scrap.

He admitted that 'The Gypsy King' would not fare too well if he ever decided to make his way into the octagon.

"Obviously, he will not come to MMA. That's not something that could happen. He would get killed basically in the heavyweight division."

In the same video, Ngannou expressed interest in fighting Fury inside the squared circle. He admitted that the fight would most certainly take place at some point in the future.

However, with Tyson Fury's upcoming clash against Dillian Whyte being his last professional fight, the clock for Ngannou to bag a fight against the Mancunian boxer is ticking.

