Watch: Khamzat Chimaev looks huge standing next to Jan Blachowicz

In a video that was shot ahead of UFC 267, Khamzat Chimaev and Jan Blachowicz were seen interacting with each other. Much to fans' surprise, 'Borz' looked bigger than the Pole, even though they share the same height of 6'2".

The average height for ranked fighters in the welterweight division, according to Fight Matrix, is 5'10.7". For middleweights, it's 6 feet. Khamzat Chimaev, however, finds himself above the average height of the heavyweight division, which is 6'1.9".

Watch Jan Blachowicz and Khamzat Chimaev interact with each other in Abu Dhabi below:

UFC 267 took place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi back in October 2021. The numbered non-pay-per-view event was headlined by Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. The card also featured Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight bout against Li Jingliang.

The undefeated Chechen-born Swede managed to outperform Jingliang with ease, recording a submission win via rear-naked choke in the first round.

However, the then-reigning light heavyweight champion failed to produce a similar result. Blachowicz was bested by his Brazilian counterpart with a rear-naked choke in the second round. The win earned Teixiera the coveted UFC light heavyweight title.

Khamzat Chimaev eyeing a move up to light heavyweight

At the same height as both Blachowicz and Teixiera, Chimaev believes he could do well in the UFC's light heavyweight division.

In an appearance on the Hustle MMA podcast last year, the Allstars Training Center product offered fans some insight into his multi-division aspirations.

"I am tall. I stood next to Teixeira and Blachowicz [ahead of UFC 267] and we are the same height. Maybe we can fight. I can gain a little weight, weightlifting and I can rest a little, weigh 95 kg. I do not get fat. I'll just get stronger. There will be no problem performing in different weight classes," exclaimed Khamzat Chimaev.

Catch the full podcast episode below:

As far as his goals for 2022 are concerned, Khamzat Chimaev has seemingly locked eyes on Kamaru Usman. The 27-year-old teased a fight against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' with a post on Instagram.

"2022 InShAllah."

Also Read Article Continues below

However, hoping for a fight against Kamaru Usman at this point is ambitious at best. Currently ranked No.11 in the UFC welterweight division, Chimaev needs to defeat at least one top-10 contender if he wishes to stake his claim for the title.

Edited by Harvey Leonard