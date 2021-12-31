"If I'm ever on your mind, give me a call" - Watch The Korean Zombie's hilarious callout of Max Holloway

Chan Sung Jung, aka 'The Korean Zombie', recently called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway in a hilarious manner.

In a recently uploaded video on his YouTube Channel, The Korean Zombie stated that he recently reviewed the fight between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez.

Chan Sung Jung then went on to add that if Holloway's ever looking for another opponent, he would gladly face the former 145lb division champion.

The Korean Zombie also questioned whether he and Holloway are on friendly terms and reminded 'Blessed' that he's the only fighter he hasn't fought from the top five of the UFC rankings.

"We reviewed the fight between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez. Max Holloway, if ever you're looking for another opponent, I'm right here. We're on friendly terms, no? I'm the only one who hasn't fought you in the top five." - said The Korean Zombie.

Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez faced each other in the main event of UFC Vegas 42. The former UFC featherweight champion was taken to the absolute limit by 'El Pantera' in an incredible five round fight between the two.

The fight against Rodriguez was Max Holloway's first bout since beating Calvin Kattar in January 2021. With a win over Yair, 'Blessed' all but confirmed another title shot against Alexander Volkanovski.

Check out The Korean Zombie's video via his YouTube channel below:

The Korean Zombie himself is on the back of a big win

The Korean Zombie competed just once in 2021. Back in June, Chan Sung Jung shared the octagon with rising featherweight contender Dan Ige.

TKZ went on to beat Ige via decision in a five round main event between the two. Prior to his win over '50K', Zombie had lost to Brian Ortega in 2020.

Throughout recent years, The Korean Zombie has registered big wins in the UFC, most notably against the likes of Frankie Edgar and Renato Moicano.

TKZ also shared the octagon with Yair Rodriguez in 2018, in a fight where the Korean sensation was dramatically knocked out in the final second of the bout.

