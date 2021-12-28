Watch: When Vicente Luque knocked out UFC light heavyweight Thiago Santos

Vicente Luque currently competes in the UFC welterweight division and sits at No.4 in the rankings. Luque has had a decorated career and is expected to be rallying for UFC gold soon. However. 'The Silent Assassin' has one particular highlight in his reels which stands out amongst the rest.

In 2012, Vicente Luque faced UFC light heavyweight Thiago Santos under the banner of a regional Brazilian promotion, Spartan MMA. The battle took place at welterweight, two weight classes lower than where Santos competes in the UFC.

In a brilliant striking display, Luque made quick work of Santos, dispatching him via TKO in the opening round.

Watch Vicente Luque's vicious TKO against Thiago Santos below:

This was before both fighters had their splendid UFC runs. Thiago Santos signed a UFC contract a year after his TKO loss against Vicente Luque.

Santos had a steady rise in the light heavyweight rankings, culminating in a title shot against Jon Jones at UFC 239 in 2019. 'Marreta' delivered a gritty performance, but fell to a split decision loss against Jones.

Vicente Luque is eyeing a title shot

Vicente Luque is currently riding a four-fight winning streak and is 10-1 in his last 11 outings. However, Luque isn't sure if his credentials are enough to guarantee him an immediate title shot.

According to Luque, Leon Edwards is ahead of him in the queue for a title shot as per the statistics. However, the Brazilian believes he could jump ahead of Edwards if he scores an emphatic win over a big name.

Vicente Luque is eyeing a fight against Nate Diaz to gain impetus in his title run. Luque recently said on MMA Fighting’s Portuguese-language podcast Trocação Franca:

Also Read Article Continues below

“Right now, I need to make big fights. I’m on a good streak, I’m in a good position in the ranking today and I think maybe, still lacks something to get that [title shot]. We have Leon Edwards, who’s on a great streak. On a sports point of view, I think he deserves the next title shot, so I need to do something to change UFC’s mind and go like, ‘No, Vicente deserves it, let’s jump him ahead.’ I think one more fight could guarantee me the title shot next. I think Nate would be the guy, with his name and history in the UFC, that could be push me as the next title contender.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard