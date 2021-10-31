When Aaron Bronsteter answered why fellow MMA journalist John Morgan gets to ask the first question at UFC press conferences 

The combat sports journalistic community is brimming with talent, with the likes of John Morgan, Ariel Helwani, and Aaron Bronsteter leading the pack. Fans have often wondered why John Morgan was always offered the opportunity to kick press conferences off with the first question.

In a post on social media back in February 2020, fellow MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter offered fans some insight into the same. The post was a response to a question from a fan as part of a casual Q&A on Twitter.

"John is almost always first in line at check-in and is highly respected in the space. It has almost become tradition at this point. It's a testament to how hard working (John Morgan) is," wrote Aaron Bronsteter on Twitter.

Aaron Br🎃nsteter @aaronbronsteter



It's a testament to how hard working @Roger17683077 John is almost always first in line at check-in and is highly respected in the space. It has almost become tradition at this point.It's a testament to how hard working @MMAjunkieJohn is. @Roger17683077 John is almost always first in line at check-in and is highly respected in the space. It has almost become tradition at this point.It's a testament to how hard working @MMAjunkieJohn is.

When John Morgan almost hit a shoey at CFFC 102

In a video posted on UFC Fight Pass' official Twitter handle, John Morgan was seen in attendance at a Cage Fury Fighting Championship event. Morgan chugged a glass of beer after he briefly considered pouring it in a shoe and drinking it.

Morgan reshared the post and revealed that he was charting a course to New York City to cover all the action set to unfold at UFC 268. The UFC is set to treat fans with an absolute star-studded card at UFC 268 that will go down at Madison Square Garden.

The card is set to be headlined by Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, with the UFC welterweight title hanging in the balance. The clash comes as a rematch between the two that could settle their feud once and for all.

Colby Covington suffered a KO/TKO loss at the hands of 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in the fourth round at UFC 245 back in December 2019. However, he immediately called for a rematch, citing poor officiating on the referee's part, who allegedly brought the fight to an end too soon.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What's more, Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang are set to butt heads with each other yet again after their initial encounter at UFC 261 came to a shocking end. Namajunas walked away from that fight as the new strawweight champion after knocking Weili out with a head kick in the first round.

Edited by Avinash Tewari