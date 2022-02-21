Watch: When Bobby Green invited his father on camera to deliver a powerful message on 'Black Lives Matter'

Bobby Green scored a unanimous decision win over Clay Guida in June 2020 marking the beginning of a three-fight win streak. Following his win over Guida, Green proceeded to introduce his father and deliver an important message on 'Black Lives Matter'.

Green called up his foster father, who is caucausian, to show the irrelevance of skin color in love. 'King' also urged people to come together and stop fighting. He told reporters at the post-fight presser:

"Right now, in this time in our country, we're doing this whole 'Black Lives Matter'. Everyone's fighting, everyone looting. This is my father. I was born in foster care. I didn't have a mother or father. They gave me a way. My father wasn't fit to be my father. This is my dad here, Jacob Benny. He's been there since the beginning. He's done everything. He'll lay his life down for me, I'll lay my life down for him. I don't judge any man on the color of their skin but on the content of their character. We're here, we love. It doesn't matter what color, it's all about love."

Watch Bobby Green's touching message below:

Bobby Green holds a professional record of 29-12. His first appearance in the UFC came in 2013 at UFC 156, where he secured a submission victory over Jacob Volkmann. He is currently coming off back-to-back wins and is set to take on top-ranked UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev in his next bout.

Bobby Green had a rough upbringing

Bobby Green's biological parents, Mitchell Davis and Connie Davis, couldn't provide him with a good upbringing due to their brushes with the law. Green had a tough childhood and spent many years living in multiple foster homes.

According to 'King' it was his chameleon-like personality which allowed him to gel with people from different backgrounds. Green told Yahoo Sports in an earlier interview:

"One of my coaches used that exact same word. I'm like a chameleon. He said, 'You could put him with any people, and he's going to love them and they're going to love him.' They could put me with black people, white people, Mexican people, whatever kind of people, it don't matter. They all love me it seems like. I can get along and succeed in any culture. Being part of those cultures, I learned the ins and the outs and the dos and the don'ts."

He added:

"I went through so many phases, man, it's crazy. In middle school, I had a shaved head like all the Mexican kids and I was the only black guy they'd let hang with them."

