Who is Brandon Moreno’s wife Shirley Moreno?

Brandon Moreno has been married to Shirley Moreno for more than 10 years. Both Moreno and Shirley hail from Mexico. Over the course of the career of 'The Assassin Baby,' Shirley has consistently accompanied him to his fights.

The couple has three children together – three daughters, to be precise. Their oldest daughter, Maddie, was born in 2014. Maddie is known to be an excellent gymnast. She’s been a competitive gymnast since 2019.

Meanwhile, Moreno and Shirley’s second daughter – Megan – was born in 2018. After bravely dealing with a few health issues early in her life, Megan eventually recovered and is often seen in her father's social media posts.

Furthermore, the couple’s third daughter – Morgan – was born in 2021. Akin to her older sisters Maddie and Megan, Morgan is part of several social media posts put forth by Brandon Moreno.

Apart from her public appearances and Moreno's social media posts, not much is known about Brandon Moreno’s wife. Shirley has seemingly chosen to keep additional details regarding her personal life private.

She’s managed to do so despite her constant presence alongside her husband Brandon, who has lately turned into a huge star for the UFC, particularly in their native Mexico.

Teddy Atlas has picked Brandon Moreno to beat Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270

In an edition of The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast, Atlas picked Brandon Moreno to win his trilogy fight against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270.

The legendary boxing trainer lauded Figueiredo’s striking power but believes he’s reached his ceiling as a fighter. Additionally, the 65-year-old highlighted that Moreno is still evolving as a fighter. Atlas stated:

"I see a very well-rounded guy. I don't see any weakness in his [Moreno’s] game. And I see him only getting better because of what I took the time to explain before. Where, mentally, which is 75% in this game, where he realizes how good he is now. He realizes that he belongs. I don't think, going in, he was a 100% sure he belonged. He was pretty sure he belonged, but maybe not a 110% sure. Now he's 150% sure he belongs and he more than belongs. He leads the pack."

Their first fight witnessed Figueiredo successfully retain his UFC flyweight title after fighting Moreno to a majority draw at UFC 256 in December 2020. The rematch saw 'The Assassin Baby' win via third-round submission and become the new UFC flyweight champion at UFC 263 in June 2021. The Mexican is now set to defend his title against the former champion in their trilogy matchup at UFC 270 on January 22nd.

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by David Andrew