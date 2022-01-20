Dana White says Brandon Moreno has become a "big star" for the UFC

Dana White believes Brandon Moreno has gained star power in the UFC.

White recently sat down with Brett Okamato for an ESPN interview. During his time there, the UFC president talked about the upcoming UFC 270 pay-per-view and shared his thoughts on the co-main event trilogy fight between Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo. Regarding 'The Assassin Baby', White said that Moreno has become a big name for the multi-billion dollar promotion:

"Moreno, you know, that kid has actually become a big star for us. You're gonna see it Saturday night when he walks into the octagon and you know, we've been holding these... athlete signings and it's just insane how many people show up for him for athlete signings."

Brandon Moreno and 'Deus Da Guerra' have fought twice before. Their first encounter ended in a majority draw in December 2020. In the rematch, Moreno scored a submission victory over the Brazilian in the third-round at UFC 263.

Dan Hardy believes Brandon Moreno might face difficulties in his fight at UFC 270

Former UFC fighter Dan Hardy is rooting for Brandon Moreno to emerge victorious at UFC 270.

However, 'The Outlaw' is aware of the problems Deiveson Figueiredo poses for 'The Assassin Baby'. He believes that things could get difficult for Moreno come fight night. Hardy iterated his view during an interview with Submission Radio:

"I think [Figueiredo] has got that meanness back, which he had in the first fight. So now he's got the combination of the meanness that we saw in the first fight and the respect he had in the second fight, which allowed the fight to get away from him. And that combination, along with the work he's doing with Henry Cejudo, I have a feeling Figueiredo is going to look like a real killer in this fight. It might be a rough night for Moreno."

