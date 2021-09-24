Who is Marc Ratner, the long-time UFC VP who was inducted into the Hall of Fame?

Marc Ratner is the Vice President of Regulatory Affairs with the UFC. He also served as the executive director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) in the past.

He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during the recently concluded induction ceremony. Already an inductee in the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, this was Ratner's third induction through three different organizations.

Marc Ratner joined the UFC in 2006. He was hired by the UFC's former CEO Lorenzo Fertitta. The long-time VP of Regulatory Affairs has been pivotal towards UFC's ongoing success through the years.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Lorenzo Fertitta commended Ratner for his dedication through the years, saying:

“Marc is that calm behind the storm. I don’t know if we could have expanded the sport the way we did without him on the regulatory side. He has done it all in the background, doing incredible work while providing that sense of calm, and he continues to exceed expectations.”

The 77-year-old also played a significant part in the legalization of the sport of MMA in New York back in 2016. The amendment transformed the sport of mixed martial arts forever as new global and financial heights were reached following the move.

Dana White was full of praise for Marc Ratner

UFC president Dana White shared some appreciative words for Marc Ratner following his induction into the Hall of Fame. White, via SI.com, said:

“The guy’s a f***ing legend. He’s also shown a different side to mixed martial arts, and he did so during a time when people either weren’t listening or had thought they had already made up their mind about the sport. I’ve been in this business since I was 19. Everybody hates everybody. That’s just the way it is. But not Ratner. Everybody loves Ratner. He’s humble; he’s a great human being. He’s such a huge asset to the UFC, as well as to combat sports as a whole.”

