"Wherever he ends up, he's gonna bring a lot of excitement" - Wiz Khalifa ready to sign Jake Paul to PFL

Wiz Khalifa has asserted that he’d be willing to sign Jake Paul to the PFL (Professional Fighters League). Khalifa – a world-renowned rapper, songwriter, and prominent personality in the entertainment industry – is also known to be an avid MMA fan.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, is a part-owner of the PFL, one of the most successful MMA organizations in the world today. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Khalifa was told that Jake Paul recently trained kicks at the same gym that he trains at.

The gym in question is the Unbreakable Performance Center in Los Angeles, California, a place where Wiz Khalifa has honed his fighting skills over the past few years. The interviewer proceeded to note that Paul is interested in competing in the sport of MMA. Khalifa was then asked whether he wanted to sign Paul to the PFL, to which he responded by stating:

“It’ll be tight if he fought for PFL. He’s a cool guy. So, wherever he ends up, he’s gonna bring a lot of excitement.” On being questioned again if he’d sign Paul to the PFL, Khalifa said, “Oh, hell yeah.” Additionally, when asked how he thinks ‘The Problem Child’ would do in the PFL, he answered, “He’s good.”

Watch Wiz Khalifa’s TMZ Sports interview in the video below:

Jake Paul claims he’s willing to face UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov in an MMA fight

Paul has established himself as a polarizing personality in the pop culture realm, courtesy of his social media influencer-to-boxer crossover appeal and ever-evolving pugilistic skills.

The 25-year-old has also gained significant notoriety in the MMA community. He’s been feuding with the likes of UFC president Dana White over fighter pay, calling out MMA fighters for boxing matches, and engaging in other such pursuits.

Furthermore, Paul recently emphasized that he’d like to eventually compete in MMA as well. He revealed that he’d even reached out to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team to help him develop his MMA skill-set.

The legendary Nurmagomedov – who retired in October 2020 and currently runs the Eagle FC MMA organization – invited Paul to compete for Eagle FC. Paul replied with a counter-proposal. He agreed to compete for Eagle FC, albeit only if his first opponent was Nurmagomedov.

Rising cruiserweight pugilist Jake Paul holds a 5-0 record as a professional boxer. ‘The Problem Child’ is coming off a sixth-round KO win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch that transpired in December 2021.

