Audio: Jake Paul releases Dana White diss track

Jake Paul has just dropped a new diss track and it is aimed at Dana White. The track is part of the YouTube star's efforts to further his feud with White and to get under his skin.

Check out Jake Paul's new diss track on Dana White below:

Paul has been at loggerheads with Dana White ever since the YouTuber turned boxer went pro and started calling out UFC fighters. The 25-year-old has also targeted White for underpaying fighters and been pushing for the introduction of athlete health insurance.

Paul and his partner recently purchased stocks in UFC's parent company, Endeavor Group. The Cleveland native explained that the move will allow him to drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay and providing them healthcare.

Jake Paul claims to be faster and more athletic than Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul has experienced quite the success since venturing into the sport of boxing. While the YouTube star has been wisely picking his fights, he stated that he would be open to fighting boxing megastars like Canelo Alvarez in a few years' time.

During a recent appearance on ESPN, 'The Problem Child' also claimed that he is already faster and more athletic than Alvarez, despite lacking the boxing skills to take on the Mexican right now:

"I'm bigger than Canelo, I'm faster than Canelo, I'm more athletic than Canelo. Can I box better? Probably not. But give me three years and that is going to be a big fight. The two biggest names in boxing going after each other, why not?"

Watch Paul's interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith below:

Paul has not faced a recognized boxer in his fledgling career. However, he attempted to fight a tougher challenge in Tommy Fury last year before the Briton pulled out of the bout due a broken rib and chest infection.

Fury was replaced by former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who was knocked out by 'The Problem Child' in the sixth round of their rematch in December 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Aziel Karthak