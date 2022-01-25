Jake Paul claims he's bought UFC stock, believes company can boost value through increased fighter pay and healthcare

Jake Paul has revealed he recently invested in UFC stock and is looking into ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards relating to fighters employed by the promotion.

ESG standards are used to assess the quantitative and qualitative aspects with regard to the sustainability of an investment in an organization.

According to Paul, the UFC's parent company, Endeavor, can boost long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them with healthcare benefits. In a recent tweet, Paul wrote:

"I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stock with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters. We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to @EngineNo_1 to partner on this 'endeavor.'"

For a while now, Jake Paul has been the driving force behind the demand for increased fighter pay for athletes signed with the UFC. The YouTuber-turned-boxer recently urged UFC president Dana White to meet heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's demands for an improved contract that compensates him accordingly.

"Give this man what he wants Dana. such a f*cked up company to be apart of… I got something coming soon…"

Jake Paul offered to fight Jorge Masvidal inside the octagon under one condition

Jake Paul seems to be really serious about the fighter pay issue in the UFC. The 5-0 pro-boxer previously vowed to fight UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal under MMA rules if Dana White agreed to a number of clauses.

Paul said White must increase minimum fighter pay to $50,000, provide long-term healthcare for fighters and guarantee that 50% of the promotion's annual revenue goes to fighters.

Paul is known for his conquest of two former MMA world champions inside the boxing ring. 'The Problem Child' has already picked up knockout wins against Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. He has also called out the likes of Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal in the past.

While it's unlikely that we'll see Paul competing inside the octagon, it'll be interesting to see which UFC fighter, if any, he faces next inside the squared circle.

