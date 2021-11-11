"I gotta finish him" - Yair Rodriguez aims to be the first fighter to finish Max Holloway in the UFC

Yair Rodriguez has admitted that he needs to finish Max Holloway this weekend when the two men square-off inside the octagon in a five-round main event.

While speaking to the media during UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez media day, 'El Pantera' stated that he is only thinking about finishing the former UFC featherweight champion.

According to Rodriguez, he sees the fight going long but believes the bout will be wrapped up before 5 rounds. Judging by Yair's comments, he remains quite confident about finishing Holloway early on in the fight when they collide.

"No, I gotta finish him. I think, I gotta go there and finish the fight, that's what I'm thinking right now. I see the fight probably going long but not to the end, I'm going to finish that before."

Yair Rodriguez will be returning to the octagon for the first time since 2019. The last time Rodriguez was inside the octagon he fought and defeated division veteran Jeremy Stephens in the rematch between the pair.

Having won two of his last three fights in the UFC, Yair Rodriguez will aim for a spectacular win against Holloway. By doing so, 'El Pantera' is also likely to spoil Holloway's chances of challenging for the UFC featherweight title next.

Check out Yair Rodriguez's comments towards Max Holloway:

Max Holloway will aim to keep his momentum going this weekend at UFC Vegas 42

At UFC Vegas 42, Max Holloway will aim to get his hand raised once again when he steps into the octagon against one of the very best featherweights in the UFC right now.

Having won his last fight against Calvin Kattar in purely dominant fashion, 'Blessed' will look to confirm his title shot and his trilogy against Alexander Volkanovski by beating Rodriguez this Saturday at the UFC Apex.

Holloway and Volkanovski have already faced each other twice in the past, with the reigning champion having won both contests.

