UFC officially announces the new date for Nate Diaz's return fight in a 5-round featured bout

UFC has officially announced a new date for the highly anticipated fight between Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards. Taking to social media, the organization confirmed that Diaz and Edwards will meet at UFC 263 in a five-round featured bout.

Initially, Nate Diaz was scheduled for his octagon return at the UFC 262 pay-per-view against Edwards. The two men were set to make history in the first-ever non-title five-round co-main event fight, but the bout was called off due to a minor injury to Diaz.

Instead of a co-main event slot, Diaz will face Edwards on the main card in a five-round bout.

Leon Edwards has had some horrid luck in the UFC recently. After failing to get himself booked in a fight for almost a year, the Brit finally made his octagon return against Belal Muhammad in March.

However, Edwards' return to the octagon ended in a No Contest after the highly-ranked UFC welterweight accidentally eye-poked Muhammad. The poke led to the referee being forced to call the fight off and Edwards' highly awaited return ended inside 18 seconds of round two.

Nate Diaz will return to the UFC for the first time since 2019

UFC 263 will be Nate Diaz's return to the UFC for the first time since his loss to Jorge Masvidal via a controversial doctor's stoppage. His last victory inside the octagon also came in the same year when Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis and immediately called out Gamebred.

Over the last few months, Nate Diaz has claimed that he is hoping to fight in the welterweight division moving forward in his career. Diaz has also called for fights against top lightweights Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira but at 170-lbs.

For now, though, Diaz will have to deal with a very dangerous Edwards on 12th June 2021.