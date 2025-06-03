UFC Paris announcement amid the Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall drama has MMA fans riled up: "Don't you dare book Gane vs Aspinall"

UFC Paris is on the horizon, and MMA fans have referenced some heavyweights when discussing who might be on this event. Tom Aspinall taking on Jon Jones in a title unification bout is what many yearn to see in the octagon.

That being said, the lack of movement toward that fight being officially confirmed has resulted in many wondering if we might see a truly bizarre second defense of an interim title. Some believe that this could lead to Tom Aspinall taking on Ciryl Gane could for the former's interim heavyweight crown.

With the official UFC account on X announcing their next Paris card for Sept., many X users came out to express their thoughts on Gane, Aspinall and Jones in the context of how they all could potentially play into this Q3 offering from the promotion.

@Goatziev said,

"Don't you dare book Gane vs Aspinall as the main event"

@T0PURIA stated,

"Lets go Gane vs Aspinall"

@AglioDavid quipped,

"I'm interested if Tom is defending the undisputed HW title!"

[Images Courtesy: @ufc tweet thread on X]

UFC Paris and Ciryl Gane's history on those cards

UFC Paris is going down for the fourth straight year, and it will be interesting to see what the card looks like on Sat., Sept. 6 at the Accor Arena when it all transpires again. The UFC announced that tickets will go on sale as early as July, and the UFC Paris cards have historically showcased some standout names over the years.

The aforementioned Ciryl Gane showed out at the Sept., 2023 Paris card when he took on Serghei Spivac. Gane ended up stopping Spivac in the second round with strikes, and took home a performance of the night bonus during their headlining fight.

Also, Gane competed on the Sept. 2022 UFC Paris card and earned another victory by way of strikes when he stopped Tai Tuivasa in the third round. Their UFC Fight Night main event outing eventually earned the fight of the night honors when all was said and done.

While Gane did not headline the 2024 UFC Paris card with Benoit Saint Denis versus Renato Moicano getting that distinction, it makes sense that many would expect Gane to headline, or at the very least, compete on the card this year.

