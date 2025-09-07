 UFC Paris: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho - Full results

UFC Paris is officially in the books, and the event turned out to be a clean sweep for the Frenchmen. The Fight Night took place on Sept.6 at the Accor Arena in Paris, France, and featured 13 bouts across seven weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores the full event results.In the main event, No. 2-ranked middleweight Nassourdine Imavov faced No.7-ranked Caio Borralho in a title eliminator clash.In the fight, Imavov showcased his supreme striking skillset, controlling the pace, distance, and tempo of the fight. His lightning-fast speed and crisp combination punches were enough to keep Borralho at bay. 'The Sniper' also displayed perfect takedown defense as he stuffed all five of Borralho's attempts to take the fight to the mat.Halfway through the bout, Borralho began to show signs of small success, but Imavov made sure to steal back the momentum and remain in control. The Frenchman showed incredible discipline and fought a highly technical fight, ultimately securing the unanimous decision win and surging his way up into serious title contention. In the co-main event, Benoit Saint-Denis clashed with Brazil's surging lightweight contender Mauricio Ruffy. In the fight, Saint-Denis pushed the pace and forced Ruffy on his back foot, right from the opening bell.'God of War' was able to secure an early takedown and earned his opponent's respect. Ruffy hesitated to engage due to the threat of a takedown. Saint-Denis secured another takedown in Round 2 and was able to lock up a submission, earning him the victory.Modestas Bukauskas defeated veteran Paul Craig in a light heavyweight bout. Bukauskas landed several significant strikes in Round 1 and connected with a perfectly timed elbow on the grounded Craig just as the round ended. This strike appeared to knock Craig unconscious, urging the referee to stop the fight.Meanwhile, Mason Jones defeated Bolaji Oki in the lightweight division. Oki started the fight strong, connecting powerful blows and knocking down Jones. However, he began to fatigue in Round 2 and Jones was able to secure a takedown, transition to top mount, and unleash a barrage of elbows, forcing the referee to stop the fight. Jones weathered the storm and earned a TKO win in Round 2.Axel Sola defeated Rhys McKee in a highly competitive welterweight bout. In the fight, Sola secured an early takedown and spent most of the first round in control. In the second round, the Irishman started strong but was unable to breach Sola's defense.In Round 3, Sola connected with an impressive body shot that dropped McKee to the canvas. He followed up with several more strikes before the referee stopped the fight. However, the end of the bout was surrounded by controversy as many fans and analysts believed that the contest was stopped prematurely.In the main card opener, William Gomis defeated Robert Ruchała in their featherweight clash. In the first round, both fighters went toe-to-toe, however, Ruchała leaned on his grappling in the second round. Gomis showed incredible resilience and bounced back in Round 3, landing the better shots and dominating the exchanges. He scored a late takedown in Round 3 and earned a unanimous decision win.UFC Paris: Preliminary card resultsThe preliminary card of UFC Paris was headlined by light heavyweights Oumar Sy and Brendson Ribeiro. In the bout, Ribeiro started strong, but Sy was the busier fighter, landing significant blows and remaining evasive on the feet. Sy finished Ribeiro with heavy punches at the end of Round 1 and earned the TKO win.Ante Delija landed a perfectly placed right hand that earned him the Round 1 knockout win against Marcin Tybura in their heavyweight clash.Harry Hardwick faced Kaue Fernandes in a lightweight bout. Fernandes brutalized Hardwick's lead leg using efficient calf kicks, which dropped his opponent to the canvas and earned him a first-round leg kick TKO win.Sam Patterson hurt Trey Waters with a big punch and followed up with a flurry of strikes that earned him a stoppage win in their welterweight clash.Robert Bryczek dictated the pace in his middleweight bout against Brad Tavares and was able to find the TKO win in Round 3.Rinat Fakhretdinov overwhelmed Andreas Gustafsson with an early flurry, recording a lightning-fast TKO at just 54 seconds of the opening round.Sam Hughes controlled the grappling exchanges in her strawweight opener against Shauna Bannon and locked up a rear-naked choke to get the Round 2 win.Check out the full UFC Paris results below:Main cardMain event: Middleweight- Nassourdine Imavov def. Caio Borralho via unanimous decision (49-46 X 2, 50-45)Lightweight- Benoit Saint-Denis def. Mauricio Ruffy via submission (R2, 2:56)Light heavyweight- Modestas Bukauskas def. Paul Craig via KO/TKO (R1, 5:00)Lightweight- Mason Jones def. Bolaji Oki via KO/TKO (R2, 3:18)Welterweight- Axel Sola def. Rhys McKee via KO/TKO (R3, 2:02)Featherweight- William Gomis def. Robert Ruchała via unanimous decision (29-28 X 2, 30-27)Light heavyweight- Oumar Sy def. Brendson Ribeiro via KO/TKO (R1, 4:42)Preliminary cardHeavyweight- Ante Delija def. Marcin Tybura via KO/TKO (R1, 2:03)Lightweight- Kauê Fernandes def. Harry Hardwick via KO/TKO (R1, 3:21)Welterweight- Sam Patterson def. Tray Water via KO/TKO (R1, 3:01)Middleweight- Robert Bryczek def. Brad Tavares via KO/TKO (R3, 1:43)Welterweight- Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Andreas Gustafsson via KO/TKO (R1, 0:54)Strawweight- Sam Hughes def. Shauna Bannon via submission (R2, 1:58)