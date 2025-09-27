  • home icon
UFC Perth: Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras: Live round-by-round updates

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 27, 2025 02:00 GMT
Jack Jenkins (left) faces Ramon Taveras (right) at UFC Perth. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Jack Jenkins (left) faces Ramon Taveras (right) at UFC Perth. [Images courtesy: Getty]

UFC Perth features an exciting featherweight showdown between Jack Jenkins and Ramon Taveras on the main card.

Jenkins is an up-and-coming fighter who entered the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) in 2022. He made his promotional debut a year later at UFC 284, where he faced Don Shainis and secured a unanimous decision victory.

Since his debut, the Australian fighter has had a mixed record, going 2-2 in his subsequent UFC bouts. Heading into UFC Perth, Jenkins is looking to bounce back after losing to Gabriel Santos at UFC 312 earlier this year.

On the other hand, Taveras has less experience in the UFC compared to Jenkins. Also coming through DWCS, the American has fought twice in the promotion. He won his debut against Serhiy Sidey at UFC 297 but is now coming off a loss to Davey Grant before facing Jenkins in their upcoming match.

UFC Perth is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The prelims are set to begin at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT, while the main card action will kick off at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT, live on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans in India can watch the event on Sony LIV.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates.

