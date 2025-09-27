  • home icon
UFC Perth: Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan: Live round-by-round updates

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 27, 2025 02:00 GMT
Jimmy Crute (left) faces Ivan Erslan (right) in the co-main event of UFC Perth. [Image courtesy: @jimmycruteufc on Instagram]
Jimmy Crute (left) faces Ivan Erslan (right) in the co-main event of UFC Perth. [Image courtesy: @jimmycruteufc on Instagram]

Light heavyweight fighters Jimmy Crute and Ivan Erslan are scheduled to face each other in the co-main event of UFC Perth.

Crute is a seasoned veteran in the UFC, having joined the promotion through Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) in 2018. After winning his debut against Paul Craig, the Australian fighter has gone 4-4-2 in his UFC record. Heading into UFC Perth, Crute is coming off a victory against Marcin Prachnio at UFC 318 earlier this year.

Conversely, Erslan is relatively new to the UFC and has yet to secure a victory in the promotion. The Croatian fighter made his debut against Ion Cutelaba in September 2024, where he lost by split decision. In his next match, Erslan fell short against Navajo Stirling at UFC 315 earlier this year. The upcoming clash against Crute will mark his third fight in the UFC.

UFC Perth is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The prelims will kick off at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT, while the main card action will start at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT, live on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans in India can watch the event on Sony LIV.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates.

Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

