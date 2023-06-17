UFC presenter Laura Sanko’s ripped body at 40 stuns fans: "WHAT A WOMAN!"

UFC commentator Laura Sanko garnered attention on social media when she shared a photo showcasing her exceptionally fit physique.

Sanko made UFC history earlier this year when she became the organization's first female color commentator. Sanko debuted commentating at UFC Vegas 68 in February. Her recent post on Instagram showed her dedication to keeping herself fit, a likely carryover from her past as a fighter herself.

Check out the social media post below:

Fans were left amazed and inspired by the impressive physical condition of the 40-year-old UFC presenter. The image generated widespread admiration and served as a testament to Sanko's dedication to maintaining a strong and healthy body.

Twitter user @enigmachine remarked:

"For real, Laura?! Damn! You just set fire to a few screens! You could read your shopping list and get 'likes'."

Another user @Rankin413 complemented the UFC commentator's eyes:

"Such beautiful eyes."

@juliansoto624 stated:

"Always a hottie."

Instagram user @dazzle_89 commented:

"Breaking the internet again 😂"

Another user _insderman reacted:

"How beautiful do you want to be? Laura Sanko: YES."

@quavisinchbust remarked:

"Sweet honey milk!! 😍 BOING!"

@kevinthomas6767 is stunned by 'Fancy's' age:

"No way she 40😳"

Another user commented:

""WHAT A WOMAN!"

Check out some more reactions below:

Laura Sanko posts a video of a male coworker sitting pantless next to her

In a recent Instagram post, Laura Sanko lifted the veil on a lesser-known aspect of the industry by sharing an intriguing behind-the-scenes moment.

As is commonly known, analysts and news reporters who appear on camera from behind a desk often adopt a more relaxed attire below the waist, such as shorts or joggers, while maintaining a professional appearance on top with suits and ties. However, during the filming of Road to UFC season 2, 'Fancy' captured a video featuring her co-host and analyst, John Gooden, who made an interesting wardrobe choice for the shoot. Sanko remarked:

"Getting ready to go on air shortly for Road to UFC season 2. Everybody looking very professional. Except for John, where are your pants? I mean you could ask the same for me, but I am wearing pants."

Check out the social media post below:

