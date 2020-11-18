UFC President Dana White blasts Top Rank Boxing CEO Bob Arum

UFC President Dana White blasted Top Rank Boxing CEO Bob Arum for complaining about the money he has lost in promoting boxer Terence Crawford.

Crawford is the reigning WBO welterweight champion and considered one of the pound-for-pound best in the sport today.

Bob Arum, speaking to The Athletic this week, said:

"I could build a house in Beverly Hills on the money I lost on him (Terence Crawford) in the last three fights"

During the post-fight press conference of Tuesday night's Dana White's Contender Series, White addressed Arum's comments:

"Can you imagine if I said that? Are you (expletive) kidding me? You guys would murder me if I said that. I’d never hear the end of that. That’s what you do. That’s not (Crawford’s) (expletive) problem, that’s your problem."

"His problem isn’t to figure out how you make money. You (expletive) signed a deal with this kid, at how many people we have on the roster, our roster is very inflated right now. We have a very big roster, the biggest roster we’ve ever had in the history of the company. I have to pay all these kids. How I pay them is not their (expletive) problem. It’s my (expletive) problem," White added.

Dana White ended by going on an expletive-filled tirade aimed at the veteran boxing promoter.

"Imagine me saying ‘oh, I gotta pay Conor McGregor this much money, I could have built a house in Beverly Hills.’ Shut the (expletive) up, you (expletive) scumbag. Pay your (expletive) fighter what you owe him, do you job. Bob Arum is a piece of (expletive) (expletive)."

Dana White went *OFF* on Bob Arum for his recent comments about Terence Crawford: "Piece of f*cking sh*t." 😳#DWCS | Full interview: https://t.co/DLO6rlNabI pic.twitter.com/bheX3LDg2p — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 18, 2020

Terrence Crawford put on boxing clinic as he defeated Kell Brook to defend the WBO welterweight championship last weekend.

Crawford, a three-weight world champion, bucked a slow start and needed just three rounds to finish Brook by TKO.

Terence Crawford stands in a neutral corner

Crawford reportedly pockted $6 million (non-Pay-Per-View pay) for the fight against Brook. The pay was compared to that of UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier who has a much bigger social media following. Poirier reportedly earned just $565,000 for his fight against Dan Hooker back in June.

UFC has previously come under fire for fighter pay and the fact that they pay their fighters below 20% of the revenue they generate. Dana White's comments on Tuesday night were also a response to those asking about the disparity in pay between MMA and Boxing.