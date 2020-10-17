UFC president Dana White reacts to Jon Jones hiding under the cage to escape a drug test

UFC President Dana White has reacted to Jon Jones' recent admission that he actually hid under the cage at his training center to avoid NSAC officials back in 2016.

Four years ago, reports stated that the former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones hid underneath the Octagon at the JacksonWink training center to avoid getting a drug test from USADA officials who decided to show up for random testing.

Jon Jones had always denied these reports which were initially circulated by his former opponent Chael Sonnen until recently when "Bones" decided to acknowledge the fact that he indeed hid under the Octagon to avoid NSAC officials, and went on to reveal why he did the same in a response to Israel Adesanya on Twitter last week.

Adesanya took to Twitter to take a jibe at Jones regarding the controversial incident.

“Well you sleep under the cage so. Get in your tighty nighty and go to underneath the cage like the ugly putrid troll you are. Fun Facts! I napped under the cage in 2010 cuz I didn’t wanna waste gas going home so I stayed at the gym till evening training. Jonathan stayed under the cage to hide from USADA during a random drug test. This is fact. Y’all must have forgot.”

Jon Jones was prompt to reply to "The Last Stylenbender", revealing the actual reason for him hiding from the NSAC and leaving Dana White shocked in the process.

“Brother explain your titty. I was hiding from Nevada state Athletic Commission, not USADA and that was years ago.. I had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed that’s the actual truth Now everyone knows.”

During today’s UFC Fight Island 6 pre-fight press conference, Dana White shared his views about Jon Jones’ recent admission. White said that NSAC doesn't test fighters for marijuana so he's baffled as to why Jones hid from the officials. (via MMAMania):

“They don’t test for marijuana. If what he was worried about was marijuana, they don’t test for marijuana in the pre-testing. If it was within the fight window, he would have been here and gotten tested anyway.I don’t know anything about that. But, unless you’re in competition, they’re not testing for marijuana anyway.”