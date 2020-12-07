UFC president Dana White shares his opinion on the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather Jr matchup

UFC President Dana White is clearly not impressed with the recently confirmed boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather shared on his Instagram account the news of a money-spinning exhibition match with YouTuber and social media celebrity Logan Paul. The match will take place on February 20, 2021 and can be streamed on Fanmio.

Dana White on Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Dana White was asked by NELK Boys what he thought about the matchup. The UFC President pulled no punches in giving his honest opinion on the matter.

"When people ask me what's the state of boxing right now, that's where it's at. Didn't that kid get beat up by the f*****g video game kid from England and now he's going to fight Floyd Mayweather?"

Dana White on Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather — NELK (@nelkboys) December 7, 2020

Dana White was referring to Logan Paul's loss to another internet sensation, KSI. The two had a professional contest in 2019 in a rematch of their 2018 amateur bout, which KSI won via split decision. KSI was trained by Jeff Mayweather, uncle of Floyd Mayweather. These two are the only boxing matches Logan Paul has been a part of.

Floyd Mayweather, on the other hand, retired from boxing in 2017 with a 50-0 undefeated record. His last professional bout was against Conor McGregor in 2017 in the second-highest grossing PPV of all time.

Mayweather had an exhibition match after that in 2018, where he went through Tenshin Nasukawa in Saitama, Japan.

A lot of people, especially old-school boxing fans, share the same sentiment as Dana White. However, Logan Paul himself is pretty confident about "whooping Floyd's a**."

Logan Paul on beating Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul told TMZ last month that even though Floyd Mayweather has an advantage inside a boxing ring, if the two faced in a real fight or a street fight, he would easily beat the boxing legend. The outcome would be the same if they faced inside the Octagon as well.

"Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his a**! No question. MMA? Octagon? Whoop his a**!" The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f**k! I don't give a f**k!"

"I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f*****g matter to me. I'm eight inches taller, I'm 40 pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm two times as hungry and 10 times as smart. I'm used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is. I grew up with Jake [Paul]!"