UFC rankings report after UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo

In another outstanding event at Las Vegas' Apex facility this past weekend, UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo produced a number of impressive fights and big finishes that have shaken up the UFC's rankings.

The main event saw former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo take on rising bantamweight contender Rob Font. Aldo showed just why he should be considered in the 'greatest of all time' discussion, putting on a five-round clinic against a very skilled Font.

The Brazilian secured a unamious decision victory and has climbed two spots in the 135-pound rankings. Now ranked No.3, Aldo is hoping for a number one contender fight against T.J. Dillashaw in 2022.

Rafael Fiziev's spinning wheel kick against Brad Riddell in the co-main event has seen 'Ataman' ascend the lightweight rankings to the No.11 spot. Fiziev may feel hard done by not entering the top 10, but should Dan Hooker follow through on his planned move down to 145 pounds, Fiziev will likely slot into tenth.

Two more fighters who competed at UFC Vegas 44 had noticeable movement in their placements. Light heavyweight Jamahal Hill is now ranked No.12, having knocked Jimmy Crute out in the first round.

UFC flyweight Manel Kape, meanwhile, put on a very impressive performance against Zhalgas Zhumagulov, finishing 'Zhako' in the first round. Kape has now entered the 125-pound rankings at No.14.

Several other fighters have moved up and down in their respective divisions, as can be seen below:

Future fights for the winners of UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo

As mentioned above, Jose Aldo vs. T.J. Dillashaw seems to be the fight to make next at bantamweight.

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will compete in a title unification bout next year. A fight between Dillashaw and Aldo will set up a number one contender for the champion to face later in 2022.

For Rafael Fiziev, there are a number of potential opponents who could test his skills as a top-10 UFC lightweight. Veterans Tony Ferguson and Rafael dos Anjos are both logical next foes for 'Ataman'.

Jamahal Hill is in a similar situation in the 205-pound division. Johnny Walker, Nikita Krylov, Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes are all options, as is a rematch with Paul Craig.

Also Read Article Continues below

UFC Fight Night: Saint Preux v Hill

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Harvey Leonard