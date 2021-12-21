UFC rankings report after UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus provided MMA fans with a thrilling final event of the year. Numerous jaw-dropping knockouts and slick submission stoppages littered the card from head to toe.

As always, to the victor go the spoils. Multiple winners from UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus have received notable bumps up in their respective divisional rankings.

The fighter who received arguably the biggest increase in rankings is Belal Muhammad, who put in a completely dominant performance against former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

Muhammad has joined the elite at 170 pounds and now sits at No.5 in the rankings. He has already called out rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev, top-five staple Leon Edwards and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Mateusz Gamrot and Ricky Simon also picked up big victories, finishing Carlos Diego Ferreira and Raphael Assuncao, respectively. Whilst neither man was ranked going into the event, they both now sit within the top 15 of their divisions.

Gamrot has entered the 155-pound ladder at No.12, whilst Simon now sits at No.13 in the bantamweight division. Gamrot is yet to call out an opponent, but Simon has stated that he is down for a scrap with surging star Sean O'Malley.

Raquel Pennington, who submitted Macy Chiasson in the second round, has climbed one spot in the women's bantamweight division, overtaking Miesha Tate to claim the No.7 place.

Fights to make for the winners of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus

In the main event, Derrick Lewis defeated rising contender Chris Daukaus in empahtic fashion, finishing the native of Philadelphia in round one. A logical matchup for Lewis could be against former champion Stipe Miocic, who is currently waiting in the wings for another shot at the title.

For Belal Muhammad, both Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards are viable options. Gilbert Burns and Vicente Luque could also provide fitting tests, over whom a win would put Muhammad straight into the UFC welterweight title picture.

Mateusz Gamrot and Ricky Simon could be matched with anyone outside the top 10 in their divisions. However, Gregor Gillespie would be an incredibly intriguing fight for 'Gamer,' whilst the O'Malley bout makes a lot of sense for Simon.

