UFC rankings update: Bobby Green and Drew Dober advance in top-15, Adrian Yanez loses a spot and more

The recent update in UFC rankings has caused several changes in multiple weight divisions.

Adrian Yanez, who suffered a TKO loss against Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 81, has dropped down a spot in the bantamweight rankings and is now placed at no. 15. Martinez, on the other hand, has climbed up two spots to the 11th position on the list.

Apart from that, Rob Font, Umar Nurmagomedov and Ricky Simon have all dropped down one spot each and currently stand at the 8th, 12th and 13th positions respectively on the list. Meanwhile, Chris Gutierrez has jumped one spot to the 14th spot in the bantamweight rankings.

Edson Barboza and Sodiq Yusuff locked horns in a five-round main event at UFC Vegas 81. The fight went the full distance and ended in a unanimous decision victory for the Brazilian. The three judges scored the contest 49-46, 48-46 and 48-46 in favor of Barboza.

With the victory, Barboza took Yusuff's place in the featherweight rankings as the Brazilian jumped up two spots to the 11th rank whereas 'Super' dropped down to the 12th position.

Apart from that, Dan Ige and Alex Caceres moved down one rank each and secured the 13th and 15th positions respectively. Lerone Murphy jumped up a spot to No. 14 in the rankings.

In the lightweight rankings, Bobby Green and Renato Moicano exchanged positions as 'King' moved up a spot to the 12th position and the Brazilian dropped down a rank to the 13th position.

Drew Dober, who recently scored a TKO victory against Ricky Glenn on October 7, entered the lightweight rankings in the 15th position.

UFC rankings: What changes took place in the women's divisions?

After the recent update in the rankings, only one change has taken place in the UFC's women's divisions. In the promotion's flyweight division, Viviane Araujo moved up two spots in the rankings to secure the 9th position. Jennifer Maia, on the other hand, dropped down from the 9th to the 11th position.

The change in rankings came after Araujo and Maia locked horns at the UFC Vegas 81. The fight lasted all minutes and ended in a unanimous decision victory for Araujo. All three judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor of the 36-year-old.