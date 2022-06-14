UFC Rankings Update: Glover Teixeira falls 7 spots on P4P list, Taila Santos becomes No.2-ranked women's flyweight 

UFC 275's stunning card has seen major changes in the UFC rankings this week, including for headliners Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka. The biggest risers are newly-crowned light heavyweight champion 'Denisa' and women's flyweight contender Taila Santos, whose performances have caused a major shift.

The main event saw Jiri Prochazka dethrone fan favorite Glover Teixeira in stunning fashion. Already dubbed a Fight of the Year contender, the two titans went toe-to-toe almost until the final horn.

With 28 seconds left of round five and both men beaten and bloodied, Prochazka shocked the world by making the 42-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist tap via rear-naked choke, becoming Czech Republic's first ever UFC champion.

The fallout has resulted in Teixeira dropping seven spots on the men's pound-for-pound list, finding himself now ranked No.15. For Prochazka, as well as his name being at the top of the light heavyweight division, he's also entered the P4P list at No.11, with Brandon Moreno dropping out.

The massive drop for Teixeira has pushed Aljamain Sterling to No.8, Jon Jones to No.9 and Deiveson Figueiredo to No.10.

Although Taila Santos lost her flyweight title fight against Valentina Shevchenko, her impressive performance has been rewarded. The 28-year-old has moved up two places to No.2 in the division, behind only Katlyn Chookagian.

Santos' rise has meant that Lauren Murphy and Jessica Andrade each fall one place. Also, Cynthia Cavillo has found herself one place away from breaking into the top 10 as she moves up to rank No.11, swapping places with Jessica Eye.

Elsewhere, Paulo Costa has dropped two places in the middleweight division to No.6. At lightweight, meanwhile, despite his devastating KO loss to Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson has moved up one place and joins Conor McGregor tied for the No.8 spot.

Unsurprisingly, Jiri Prochazka's capture of the light heavyweight title catapulted him to top spot at 205 pounds. Glover Teixeira has slipped to No.1 and Polish former champion Jan Blachowicz is now the No.2 man in the division.

Glover Teixeira pushing for immediate rematch with Jiri Prochazka

Teixeira and Prochazka produced one of the greatest fights in light heavyweight division history this past weekend. Many fans, just like the Brazilian, want to see them run it back as soon as possible.

In a recent interview with Combate [translated via Google], Teixeira admitted that he struggled with weight-cutting during the camp, which he believes played a part in his defeat.

"I felt like vomiting, I couldn't do the interview after the weigh-in and that got in the way, got in the way in the fifth round there. I always talk to my students, 'The weight cut will get in your way, if it's a tough five-round fight, it will get in your way.' And it got in the way."

The 42-year-old was 28 seconds away from successfully defending the title for the first time. It is no surprise then that Teixeira is pushing hard for a rematch.

