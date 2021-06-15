UFC Rankings update: Israel Adesanya and Belal Muhammad emerge as biggest winners from UFC 263

A recent update to the UFC rankings, in the aftermath of UFC 263 in Arizona, delivered some significant changes. The event at the Gila River Arena saw some impressive performances and a few lackluster ones. Here's everything you need to look out for in the new rankings:

UFC pound-for-pound ranking changes:

Israel Adesanya becomes No.3 P4P fighter in the UFC

Israel Adesanya's dominating victory in his rematch against Marvin Vettori helped him move up a spot in the UFC's pound-for-pound fighter list. 'The Last Stylebender' overtook featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski to become the No.3 pound-for-pound athlete, coming in behind welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Adesanya defended his belt with a unanimous 50-45 decision victory against 'The Italian Dream.' The middleweight champion showed incredible takedown defense and used leg kicks to dominate the five-round championship bout.

50 Shades of Blacked! pic.twitter.com/ZfZaIvwd5I — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 14, 2021

Brandon Moreno now on the UFC pound-for-pound list

Newly-crowned UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno was awarded the twelfth spot on the pound-for-pound list after defeating Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event of UFC 263.

The first Mexican-born UFC champion delivered a spending performance against Figueiredo, submitting the Brazilian in the third round.

Brandon Moreno

Lauren Murphy breaks into women's P4P list

Lauren Murphy defeated Joanne Calderwood to become the thirteenth-ranked pound-for-pound female fighter in the UFC. Katlyn Chookagian moved down a spot on the list. She is now the eleventh-ranked pound-for-pound female fighter.

Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) extended her win streak to 5️⃣ in a row at #UFC263, that's the longest streak in the division behind champion Valentina Shevchenko.



All #UFC263 Results ⤵️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 13, 2021

Other P4P changes:

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker also moved up a spot each, to No.10 and No.11, respectively.

UFC divisional ranking changes:

Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori slips down to No.4 in the middleweight division

'The Italian Dream' Marvin Vettori slipped down to fourth position in the middleweight division after his unanimous decision loss at the hands of Israel Adesanya. Jared Cannonier took his place to become the No.3-ranked middleweight contender.

One of the few that understand striking 💯 https://t.co/lDKF1Swu8Y — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) June 15, 2021

Belal Muhammad jumps three spots to break into top ten at welterweight

Belal Muhammad climbed three spots after his win over veteran Demian Maia. Belal 'Remember the Name' Muhammad is now ranked at No.9 in the welterweight division. Demian Maia, on the other hand, slipped to the eleventh spot in the rankings.

Remember the Name! 🙌



30-27

29-28

29-28



Belal Muhammad scores a unanimous decision victory at #UFC263 👏 pic.twitter.com/T1mSO4bgqv — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 13, 2021

Paul Craig climbs up two spots in the light heavyweight division; Misha Cirkunov and Jim Crute move down a spot each

Paul Craig was successful in his venture on Saturday night as his vicious armbar dislocated his opponent Jamahal Hill's elbow. The referee could not spot Hill's tap-out or his broken elbow, leading Paul Craig to win via TKO. He is now ranked No.12 in the light heavyweight division. Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill did not suffer a drop in his ranking, remaining at fifteenth.

Me and @PCraigmma are good so idc what anybody else is talking and not only did he get my drunk the whole night we straight turnt tf up!!! I'm blessed living my dream and meeting some of the most amazing ppl!!!#Stillwinning pic.twitter.com/wCA5cqzGG5 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 14, 2021

Misha Cirkunov and Jim Crute both moved down a spot in the light heavyweight rankings. Cirkunov now occupies the thirteenth spot, while Crute is just one spot below him at fourteenth.

Brad Riddell breaks into top 15 in the lightweight division

UFC lightweight Brad Riddell broke into the top fifteen of the division after his unanimous decision victory over Drew Dober at UFC 263. Both were awarded the Fight of the Night bonus after an absolute brawl. Brad Riddell is now ranked No. 13 in the lightweight division.

What a fight! 🔥 🔥 🔥



29-28

29-28

29-28



Brad Riddell does enough to score a unanimous decision victory at #UFC263 👏 pic.twitter.com/sNgxQEU1d6 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 13, 2021

Fight of the Night:

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell



Performances of the Night:

Brandon Moreno

Paul Craig #UFC263 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) June 13, 2021

Other ranking changes after UFC 263:

Movsar Evloev moved up a spot in the featherweight division to No. 13, exchanging spots with Shane Burgos.

Pannie Kianzad became the tenth-ranked fighter in the women's bantamweight division.

