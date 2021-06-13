Watch: Paul Craig breaks Jamahal Hill's arm in brutal armbar but referee completely misses it at UFC 263

Surging lightweight contender Paul Craig put up a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu masterclass in his main card scrap against Jamahal Hill at UFC 263. He said he'd use his jiu-jitsu skills to get the upper hand in the fight and did exactly that by delivering one of the most gruesome armbars in UFC history.

It took Craig just a couple of minutes in the first round to get his hand raised against Hill. The fighters went to the ground almost immediately after the opening exchange. After pulling guard, Paul Craig started looking for an armbar to get the finish.

Paul Craig was soon able to get a hold of Hill's arm as he locked onto a vicious armbar. Once he hyperextended the elbow, Hill's arm clearly snapped, but the referee failed to notice, allowing the fight to go on. Hill's arm was completely compromised by the time the referee noticed and stepped in to stop the fight.

Watch the entire sequence below:

In the post-fight interview, Paul Craig said that he felt Hill's arm snap and that's why decided to not put any more pressure on it.

“He either taps, naps or it snaps. Tonight it happened to snap. I felt it go. That’s why there was no more point of putting pressure on it. It’s the ref’s job to protect my opponent. [His arm] was just dancing all over my body,” said Paul Craig.

Paul Craig's gameplan worked perfectly against Jamahal Hill

Paul Craig came in looking to take the fight to the ground, and that was what he did from the outset. Once the fight got to the ground, it was easy pickings for Craig. Although he could not mount, the Scottish fighter decided to submit his opponent from the bottom.

Paul Craig con un espectacular Armbar, al final la declaran TKO pero casi se lleva el brazo de Jamahal Hill a su casa. #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/Qt3ozKHFho — Fanáticos del MMA GT (@fanaticosMMAGT) June 13, 2021

Once he locked the armbar, the fight should have ended but the referee's failure to notice the broken arm led to a TKO win for Paul Craig. The Scot has now picked up his third straight win inside the octagon while Hill tasted defeat for the first time in his career.

