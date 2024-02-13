UFC rankings update: Jack Hermansson pips Khamzat Chimaev to break into middleweight top-10 following impressive win over Joe Pyfer

The latest rankings update is in after the promotion's recent event, UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer.

The card's main event winner, Jack Hermansson, made a leap back into the top 10 of the middleweight division after his unanimous decision victory over Joe Pyfer. The Swedish-Norwegian fighter is back in the win column after losing his last outing in December 2022.

Hermansson is now placed at No.10, just below Roman Dolidze at No.9. Dolidze lost in the main event of the last UFC Fight Night event against Nassourdine Imavov but has still climbed back up.

Dolidze's rise was facilitated by undefeated star Khamzat Chimaev's surprising two-position drop. Chimaev last fought in Ocotober 2023 against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and won via majority decision.

Elsewhere in the middleweight division, Caio Borralho's five-fight win streak since making his promotional debut was rewarded with a position swap with Anthony Hernandez. Borralho rose to No.14 while Hernandez moved down to No.15.

The only other changes in this week's rankings update featured the weekend's co-main event victor Dan Ige. Ige took on the unranked Andre Fili in a featherweight bout and won via first-round knockout, which also won him the Performance of the Night bonus.

Ige moved up one place to No.12, pushing down Sodiq Yusuff to No.13.

Khamzat Chimaev rules himself out of UFC 300 due to Ramadan

Khamzat Chimaev has put an end to all speculation about his participation on the upcoming UFC 300 card.

The historic pay-per-view event does not yet have a main event, and as one of the biggest contenders for a place on the card, Chimaev has announced that he won't be fighting as the event coincides with the holy month of Ramadan.

In an audio message posted by MMA Uncensored, Chimaev mentioned his willingness to take on any fighter by naming two divisional champions, but refused to fight in Ramadan, when he will be fasting.

He said:

“I will fight everybody. Leon [Edwards], [Dricus] du Plessis, anyone, but not [during] Ramadan. I think Ramadan [is during] UFC 300. So, maybe somebody in Saudi Arabia. I want to fight there. Not fighting in Ramadan anymore.”

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's full comments to MMA Uncensored in the video below: