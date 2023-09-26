UFC Rankings update: Michelle Waterson almost unranked, Mateusz Gamrot diplaces Rafael Fiziev, and more

The latest UFC rankings update is in after UFC Fight Night 228 and it includes some interesting movement for the fighters who featured on the night including headliners Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.

Fiziev and Gamrot faced off in the highly-anticipated main event but the bout had an unfortunate and anti-climactic ending. In the second round, Fiziev threw a round kick to the body and hurt his knee in the process as he fell grimacing in pain.

Mateusz Gamrot earned a TKO win as a result and also displaced Rafael Fiziev from the No.6 spot in the lightweight division pushing him down to No.7.

UFC strawweight veteran Michelle Waterson continues her descent in the women's strawweight division, dropping a further two places and landing at No.14 after her loss to Marina Rodriguez this past weekend.

The loss marks her fourth straight loss since 2021 and she has not won since her Fight of the Night win against Angela Hill in 2020.

Elsewhere, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman dropped one position in the men's pound-for-pound rankings and is now at No.7. Similarly, light-heavyweight Johnny Walker also dropped a spot down to No.7 in his division.

The women's strawweight division saw the most movement with Waterson's two-place drop allowing both Angela Hill and Lupita Godinez to climb above her to No.12 and No.13, respectively.

Tabatha Ricci and Amanda Ribas both exchanged positions although they fought on the same card in June. Ricci's win on the night placed her at No.10 with Ribas settling for No.11 after her loss against Maycee Barber.

Check out all the positional changes in the latest UFC Rankings update:

Expand Tweet

UFC Rankings: Rafael Fiziev addresses fans and confirms ACL injury

After a strong six-fight win streak, Rafael Fiziev has now lost back-to-back fights against top contenders in the division.

Fiziev confirmed an ACL injury in an Instagram post and also thanked fans for their continued support.

“Assalamualaikum everybody. Just want to say thank you for all your support. I feel it, I see it in all messages, in all comments. Thank you my brothers, thank you for support. And I will be back, just sad because I had a very great camp and I’m ready to show that my best skills. And I’m sad because this happened only in second round... I'm hundred times more happy if it happens in last round because I’m sure and I believe I can show in this fight very nice skills. We have plans and God have different plans and His plan is always the best.”

'Ataman' promised to be back and show his best skills.

Check out Rafael Fiziev's post below: